Morning briefing: BJP-TMC spar over Kolkata rape-murder crime scene; FSSAI withdraws ban on ‘A1/A2’ milk ads, and more

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head and West Bengal in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday shared a purported video showing a crowd at the seminar room on the fourth floor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – where the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor was allegedly took place – shortly after the incident. According to Amit Malviya, the crime scene was “completely destroyed” with the presence of doctors, policemen, hospital staff, and outsiders. Dig Deeper BJP shares video of crowd at RG Kar after crime; Kolkata police, TMC reacts

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) withdrew its earlier order asking food businesses to stop marketing and selling milk and milk products as A1 and A2 types as these were “misleading claims”. FSSAI, in an updated directive, said the advisory was withdrawn with immediate effect to carry out further consultations with relevant stakeholders. Dig Deeper

India news

Modi and Biden discuss Bangladesh, Ukraine over phone call

Champai Soren meets Amit Shah in Delhi, to join BJP on Aug 30

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Tension prevails over ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ today demanding Mamata's resignation | 10 updates

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapses in Maharashtra: Indian Navy reacts; Opposition asks ‘who was the contractor?’

Global matters

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Donald Trump at National Guard Association conference

Australia to limit foreign student enrolments in migration crackdown

Big setback for Biden's immigration policy for legal status to spouses of US citizens

Business

Mark Zuckerberg was ‘pressured’ by Joe Biden to censor Facebook posts: ‘Was wrong’

iPhone 16 launch date: Apple confirms ‘glowtime’ event. What to expect?

Sports

If the unexpected first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was not denting enough, Pakistan has now lost as many as six World Test Championship (WTC) points. The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised the Shan Masood-led side for maintaining a slow over rate in the series opener. So were their opponents, Bangladesh, who registered a historic 10-wicket victory but lost three WTC points due to the same offence. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Neha Dhupia turns a year older today. The actor and former Miss India married Angad Bedi in 2018 and they now share two children together. But when they got married in a gurudwara in a hush-hush wedding, many were surprised by the sudden move. Here's looking back at when Neha opened up about her ‘messy’ wedding in an interview with Film Companion. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Fresh off her brother Siddharth's wedding festivities, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance at the trailer launch of the Marathi film Paani, which she's producing. She stepped out in a churidar salwar suit that oozed Y2K fashion vibes and sheer glamour. Accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, Priyanka reminded us why she's the ultimate IT girl as she turned heads with her stunning look. Let's dive into her chic ensemble and pick up some style tips along the way! Dig Deeper

It's trending

Stories of humans interacting with wildlife or underwater creatures are always surprising and scary. One such incident was captured on camera, showing how a group of men snatched a fish from a shark. The incident has sparked a discussion on social media about humans encroaching on wildlife spaces and disturbing the law of nature. Dig Deeper

