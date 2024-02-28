Morning briefing: BJP's ‘pro-Pak slogan’ claim; Left on Rahul's Wayanad candidacy, all the latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has filed a complaint alleging that supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain raised pro-Pakistan slogans after his victory declaration. The complaint accuses Hussain of instigating the incident. However, Hussain posted a video denying any knowledge of such slogans, stating that his supporters had chanted slogans in his support and for the Congress Party. He urged for a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth, emphasizing the need for stern action if any individual did raise such slogans. Hussain asserted that during his presence, he did not hear any pro-Pakistan slogans, and he awaits the outcome of the inquiry. Dig deeper Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the press conference during the celebrations after Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain and G.C. Chandra Shekhar win the Rajya Sabha elections from the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(DK Shivakumar-X)

More news on Rajya Sabha polls: In Karnataka, ruling Congress secures 3, BJP fails to win second Rajya Sabha seat

Left-wing political parties, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, questioned Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party about the message they would convey if Gandhi were to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala, where his main rival would be the Communist Party of India (CPI). The CPI has nominated Annie Raja, a key figure in the 'Mahila Andolan', as its candidate. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat emphasized that the fight should be against the BJP, not the Left, in Kerala. While Gandhi's presence in Wayanad helped the Congress win seats in Kerala, the idea of contesting against the Left was deemed a wrong political move by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, risking the Congress's political standing. Despite this, the Kerala Congress unit has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad again, asserting it as his seat.

More news on Rahul Gandhi: Will Rahul Gandhi contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad? CPI list sparks buzz

Manipur Police officer abducted as 200 gunmen storm residence, Army called in

BJP expected to finalise nominees for up to 3rd of Lok Sabha seats today

IAF test pilots with shining track record to lead India's space quest

CAA rules likely to be notified before Lok Sabha poll announcement

Ban on gender-affirming care for minors allowed to take effect in Indiana

UK can't roll over CO2 budget surplus, climate watchdog warns

Dhruv Jurel emerged as a standout player for India in the Ranchi Test against England, showcasing remarkable composure and skill with the bat, scoring crucial runs on a challenging pitch. His performance raised questions about India's wicketkeeping dilemma, with Rishabh Pant eyeing a comeback after a hiatus due to injury. With KS Bharat struggling for form, Jurel was given an opportunity and impressed, drawing comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni. Despite the upcoming return of Pant, Jurel's talent has garnered praise from cricketing greats like Anil Kumble, who sees in him the potential to emulate Dhoni's success. Jurel will have another chance to prove himself in the upcoming Test, but India faces a selection conundrum with multiple talented options for the wicketkeeper role.

"Article 370," directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and starring Yami Gautam, has garnered approximately ₹29.40 crore in India within its first five days of release, according to Sacnilk.com. The political-action drama centers around the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, featuring Yami as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Despite initial concerns about its reception due to its controversial subject matter, the film has exceeded expectations at the box office. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the movie has garnered attention for its portrayal of true events that shaped Kashmir's destiny. Contrary to earlier reports, the film has not been banned in Gulf countries but awaits certification in some regions. Yami expressed confidence in the film resonating with audiences, despite warnings that such topics might not attract viewership.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Jamnagar airport for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. She embraced a chic yet comfy airport look, opting for a beige sleeveless crop top with a ribbed design and a short hem, paired with navy blue jogger pants featuring an elastic waistband and relaxed fit. Janhvi accessorized minimally with brown suede loafers, printed beige stole, gemstone earrings, sunglasses, and a taupe Hermes Birkin bag. Keeping her makeup subtle, she wore feathered brows, terracotta blush, and a nude pink lip shade, completing the look with a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

