Morning briefing: Cabinet hikes sugarcane prices; TMC leader booked in fresh gang rape case, all the latest news

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a hike in sugarcane prices, known as fair and remunerative price (FRP), for the fiscal year 2024-25. The new FRP is set at ₹340 per quintal of sugarcane, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. This rate applies to a cane recovery rate of 10.25%. The farmers will receive a premium of ₹3.32 per quintal for every 0.1 percentage point increase above the specified recovery rate, incentivizing efficient cane production. Union Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, noting the clearance of over 99% of cane dues by mills in the previous year. Dig deeper The council of ministers cleared an FRP of ₹ 340 per quintal of sugarcane for the sugar year beginning on October 1 2024. (ANI)

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali on Wednesday amidst escalating tensions stemming from allegations of sexual abuse and violence involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The visit coincided with the local police registering a second case of gang rape against an arrested TMC leader and his associates based on a statement provided by a woman before a magistrate. The unrest began on February 7, with protests led by local women demanding action against TMC figure Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates over accusations of sexual assault and land grabbing. Shahjahan has been on the run since January 5, following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team investigating him for a money laundering case. Eighteen people, including TMC leaders Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, have been arrested in connection with various complaints. DGP Kumar's visit aimed to assess the situation and engage with local officials and villagers, amidst heightened security measures including prohibitory orders and increased police presence.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More news on Sandeshkhali: Sikhs agitate across Bengal, protest at BJP HQ in Kolkata on “Khalistani” remark

The Latest News

CBI moves HC after special court refuses to stay documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea Dig deeper

JP Nadda urges BJP workers to highlight Congress-led UPA’s corruption in election rally Dig deeper

India News

MP govt plans to roll out new ‘birth to death’ policy for cows Dig deeper

Expeditiously decide NEET-MDS internship deadline, SC tells government Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden trips twice while boarding plane with shorter stairs, netizens say it's ‘as embarrassing as it is sad’ Dig deeper

Queen Camilla ‘told to leave’ Prince Harry after King Charles' cancer visit Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Shubman Gill showcased resilience in the ICC World Test Championship against England, delivering crucial performances despite external distractions. He struck a pivotal century in the 2nd Test and contributed significantly in the 3rd, aiding India's triumph in the absence of key players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the 4th Test in Ranchi, Gill said that the entire nation still misses Dhoni, who called time on his trophy-laden international career back in 2020. The IPL 2024 is expected to be Dhoni's T20 swansong. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows in a picturesque beachside ceremony in Goa on Wednesday, donning coordinating ivory and pink ensembles that exuded elegance. Rakul shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram, garnering an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Rakul's attire, a stunning pink and peach lehenga adorned with exquisite diamonds, was complemented by Jackky's cream-golden sherwani paired with a statement necklace, both crafted by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Choosing the perfect wedding look involves considering every detail, including jewellery, which adds a glamorous touch to the bride's appearance. Natural diamond jewellery enhances individual style and elevates the charm of a memorable wedding day. Deepali Vijay Jain, Founder of DiamondXE, shared with HT Lifestyle some latest and time-tested diamond jewellery trends and styling tips for the ideal bridal look. With a plethora of options available, selecting accessories that complement the dress and reflect personal style can be overwhelming. However, natural diamond jewellery stands out as a timeless choice, ensuring a stunning and elegant finish to the bride's ensemble. Dig deeper