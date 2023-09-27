Morning briefing: Canada Police deny delay in Nijjar death probe; Jaishankar at UNGA; and all the latest news

Canadian law enforcement agencies have refuted allegations that they arrived late at the scene of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder and that a turf dispute between Surrey police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) caused further delays in the investigation. The Washington Post had reported on the murder, stating that witnesses claimed it took between 12 and 20 minutes for police to arrive after the gunshots, and an "hours-long tussle" between the two police agencies delayed the investigation. However, Surrey RCMP has countered these claims, stating that officers responded within four minutes of the initial call. They assert that the investigation was not delayed in any way and that they are committed to holding those responsible accountable. Increased patrols have been implemented around gurdwaras and temples in response to community safety concerns. Dig Deeper Canada PM Justin Trudeau blamed India for Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

More on India-Canada row: Hindu group urges Trudeau to probe Pannun's hate video, says children affected. Dig Deeper

As India Canada tensions escalate the Khalistan movement has itself lost steam. Dig Deeper

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, delivered a stern message at the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that political conveniences should not dictate responses to terrorism, extremism, and violence. He highlighted the need for respect for the principles of territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs without selective application. Jaishankar also called for a fair, equitable, and democratic global order that ensures rule makers do not subjugate rule takers and urged for equal application of rules. He cited examples such as addressing vaccine inequality, taking historical responsibilities in climate action, and preventing the misuse of market power to benefit the wealthy. Jaishankar stressed the importance of genuine solidarity for building trust, particularly among nations in the Global South. Dig Deeper

More from UNGA: Jaishankar's reply on Nijjar killing: ‘Not part of Five Eyes...asking wrong person’. Dig Deeper

‘If they have something specific…’, Jaishankar says on Canada’s Nijjar allegations. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

‘ISKCON biggest cheat’, alleges BJP's Maneka Gandhi; temple authority responds. Dig Deeper

ISRO to carry out Venus mission next? Here is what chairman Somnath said. Dig Deeper

Google turns 25, celebrates birthday with a doodle: ‘A walk down memory lane'. Dig Deeper

India News

On Manipur, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says efforts are on to bring back sense of normalcy. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court to check maintainability of Hindu side’s plea on Gyanvapi Mosque. Dig Deeper

CBI team rushed to Imphal as Manipur sees protests over killing of Meitei youths. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Writers Guild of America leaders vote to lift strike after 148 days, writers can return to work. Dig Deeper

Donald Trump, sons found liable for fraudulently inflating value of properties and other assets in New York civil case. Dig Deeper

At least 100 killed, over 150 injured as fire breaks out at wedding party in Iraq. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker is aiming for redemption at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after her disappointing performance in the 2018 Asian Games and the Tokyo Olympics. Bhaker finished sixth in the 25m pistol final and fifth in the 10m air pistol final in the 2018 Asian Games. In the ongoing Asian Games, she has performed well in the precision stage of the 25m pistol qualifying round and is looking to maintain her form in the rapid stage. Bhaker has faced pressure in high-profile events in the past but is determined to succeed this time. She is one of the few survivors from the Indian shooting squad that competed in the 2018 Asian Games. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Aamir Khan joined Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, seeking blessings and participating in the festivities. Videos and photos of the actor at the event surfaced online. In one video, Aamir is seen arriving with a plate of sweets, greeting Ashish, and going inside the temple for darshan. He was later presented with a bouquet and a photo frame. Aamir wore a white kurta, beige pyjama, and glasses for the occasion. His next film, set to release on Christmas 2024, will compete with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's "Welcome To The Jungle." The film is scheduled to begin shooting in January 2024. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is coming back in 2023, but this time in the form of a documentary-style video that is streamable on Prime Video, premiering on September 26. Over the course of more than 20 years, the annual cultural phenomenon has starred a who's who of supermodels walking the catwalk in outrageous lingerie and angel wings to the sounds of the likes of Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Now The Tour '23, a feature-length documentary, has taken its place. The fashion show has been off the air for five years, reportedly due to declining viewership and a host of issues, including an explosive documentary that exposed the brand's long-standing ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and comments made by a former executive about trans models. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON