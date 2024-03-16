Morning briefing: CID to probe Pocso case against Yediyurappa; Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi over electoral bonds; more

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was on Friday booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at his residence in Bengaluru last month, police said. The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed inquiry, police added, even as the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader dismissed the allegation and vowed to deal with the matter legally. Dig deeper. Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)

Electoral bonds are a means to extort money from corporate behemoths using pressure by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and income tax department, said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, in a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.His allegations came a day after the Election Commission of India disclosed data on electoral bonds following directives issued by the Supreme Court. Dig deeper.

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and uncapped veteran leg-spinner Asha Sobhana displayed remarkable composure, guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling five-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Eliminator on Friday. Despite chasing a modest target of 136, MI fell short, managing only 130 for 6 in their 20 overs. Dig deeper.

Film ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role had a good opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film earned ₹4.25 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. Yodha has been directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. Dig deeper.

Day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was quite a glamorous affair as Bollywood divas including Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor walked the ramp as showstoppers. Ever since Fashion Week started, we have been on the edge of our seats to see which designs and styles will set the fashion trends for the coming season. And we have to say, we were not disappointed. With classic silhouettes and traditional Indian prints taking over the ramp, we are certainly taking notes for the festive season. Dig deeper.