Morning briefing: CPI(M) slams TN governor for 'secularism' remarks; Tirupati ghee supplier gets FSSAI notice, and more

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat hit out at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Monday for his comments on secularism, calling it a "shame" that someone with such views has been appointed to governor. Brinda Karat stated that this reflects the “RSS understanding” and warned that he might soon claim the Constitution is also a “foreign concept". RN Ravi sparked a row with his remark saying that secularism is a European concept that does not belong to India. Dig Deeper Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that a “lot of frauds” have been committed on the people of this country, and one of them is that they have been given a wrong interpretation of secularism.(HT_PRINT)

A four-hour purification ritual was conducted at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam shrine to appease Lord Venkateswara Swamy amid allegations of mixing animal fats in Tirupati laddus. A four-hour purification ritual was conducted at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam shrine to appease Lord Venkateswara Swamy amid allegations of mixing animal fats in Tirupati laddus. Dig Deeper

India news

Clear support for our sovereignty': Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting PM Narendra Modi

Tirupati Laddu row: A R Dairy gets notice; purification ritual held, devotees assured sanctity restored

Global matters

Lebanon: Nearly 500 killed in Israel's biggest airstrike on Hezbollah since Gaza war; UN chief ‘alarmed’

Trump says won't run again for president if he loses in November

Business

Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani slapped with ₹1 crore fine by Sebi in Reliance Home Finance case

China cuts key interest rate to hit year’s growth target of around 5%

Sports

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were in dominant form as India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai, on Sunday. The duo built a 199-run partnership in the first innings, where Ashwin also hammered a century. Then in the second innings, they took a total of nine wickets. Here's how former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal called their performance Dig Deeper

Entertainment

The Paris Fashion Week got a Bollywood twist with actors Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt joining forces to make stunning appearances on the red carpet of the fashion gala, taking the style and glam quotient of the star-studded event a notch higher. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

It's Paris Fashion Week again, and Aishwarya Rai is back! However, fans are not happy. In a red maxi gown, Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week runway for L'Oréal Paris. The fans are not happy with her look. Dig Deeper

It's trending

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji has landed her first acting role - as an assassin. Kim will play the role of an assassin in “Crush”, a spinoff series of the global film project “Asia”, a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP. Kim Yeji became an online sensation during the Paris Olympics with her unique style and icy demeanour which have already earned her comparisons to icons like James Bond. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by afternoon.