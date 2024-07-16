Morning briefing: Delhi Police's traffic advisory ahead of Muharram; Vivek Ramaswamy on JD Vance as VP, and more

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Tazia processions during Muharram on July 16-17. On Tuesday at 9 pm, a procession will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, and pass through several areas before returning via the same route. Another procession will begin from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, following a similar path. Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will go directly to Karbala. On Wednesday at 11 am, the procession will reform and proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh. Traffic might be disrupted on various roads, and specific bus routes will be altered. In Kerala, schools and government offices will be closed on Tuesday for Muharram, with banks closed on July 17. Dig Deeper On the occasion of the coming Muharram of the Muslim community, Earth pots have been kept in Mumbra for people to drink water. (HT Photo)

Vivek Ramaswamy congratulated JD Vance after Donald Trump selected Vance as his running mate on July 15. Ramaswamy praised Vance, recalling their time watching Bengals games together in law school and expressing confidence in Vance's capabilities as Vice President. Trump announced Vance as his VP pick on Truth Social, stating that Vance, an Ohio senator and author of the memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," is best suited for the role. Vance, who initially criticized Trump in 2016, later became a strong supporter of Trump's agenda. Trump's announcement coincided with the Republican National Convention, where he was confirmed as the party's presidential nominee for the November election. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Doda encounter: 4 Army soldiers, including officer, killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K. Dig Deeper

Bihar: Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani's father Jitan Sahani murdered in Darbhanga. Dig Deeper

Rain updates: IMD issues ‘red’ alert for Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa; showers likely in Delhi. Dig Deeper

India News

5 pilgrims dead after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Dig Deeper

SC sends couple to 6 months in jail for bigamy, orders alternate prison time to protect child. Dig Deeper

‘When I saw the video…’: Complainant on Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina over 'mocking' disabled people. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump greeted with massive applause as he appears at RNC with bandaged ear: Watch. Dig Deeper

Far-right to seek greater influence in EU parliament. Dig Deeper

UK launches armed forces review after NATO summit. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) recently hosted the 137th Wimbledon Championships. Barbora Krejcikova won the women's singles title, and Carlos Alcaraz defended his men's title against Novak Djokovic. This year, AELTC partnered with Star Sports to offer Hindi commentary, aiming to popularize tennis in India. Indian tennis star Ankita Raina discussed the initiative's potential impact on the sport in India, highlighting increased viewership and inspiration from Indian players like Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal. She emphasized the unique traditions of Wimbledon and shared her own memorable experiences playing there. Raina also stressed the need for more opportunities and tournaments in India to support tennis players. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, attended the post-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Monday evening. Akshay missed the wedding due to a COVID-19 diagnosis but tested negative in time to join the festivities. Both he and Twinkle wore matching ethnic outfits and were seen entering the venue, with fans expressing joy at Akshay's appearance. The function was hosted for the media, Ambani household staff, and Reliance employees. Anant and Radhika's wedding took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, attended by numerous celebrities and high-profile guests. A blessing ceremony followed on July 13. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani's looks for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding were exceptional, culminating in a stunning couture lehenga created in collaboration with stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania and designer Sabyasachi. The ivory lehenga, inspired by J.G. Ballard's The Garden of Time, features intricate floral embroidery with sequins and pearls. Its design includes a plunging neckline and a high-rise, flared skirt that resembles a garden with hand-embroidered roses and decorative beads. Isha accessorized with diamond and pearl jewelry, including a layered necklace and statement rings, while her makeup showcased darkened brows, smoky eyes, and a chic hairstyle. Isha is the eldest daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon