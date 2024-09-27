Morning briefing: Delhi University Students' Union election today; BJP protests against Siddaramaiah, and more

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is set for Friday, September 27, following approval from the Delhi High Court, which stipulated that vote counting and result declaration should occur only after restoring defaced campus property. The court expressed discontent over vandalism during campaign activities and warned that elections could be postponed if corrective actions weren't taken. On Thursday, Justices Manmohan and Tushar Rao Gedela permitted the elections to proceed but raised concerns about the lack of regulations and transparency, noting that candidates were spending significant sums on their campaigns. The situation underscores ongoing issues related to electoral integrity at the university. Dig Deeper DUSU candidates, along with their supporters, visited colleges in North Campus (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Police detained several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers during a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following a special court's order for a Lokayukta police probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. The protest took place in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, with party lawmakers and leaders, including Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Limbavali, participating and voicing their dissent. This gathering highlighted ongoing discontent within the party, especially concerning the leadership of state BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, as frustrations with the current administration continue to surface. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Prince Harry joins Jimmy Fallon for first-ever haunted maze experience with a spooky surprise Dig Deeper

AI-powered cameras to detect 13 types of violations in Bengaluru traffic: Report Dig Deeper

India News

No decision on eatery nameplates yet: Himachal rethinks amid Cong turmoil Dig Deeper

‘Police won't clap if…’: Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur sexual assault case accused's encounter Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire plan; Hezbollah drone unit head killed: 10 updates Dig Deeper

Bangladesh: No Durga Puja holiday, idol immersions, demands radical Islamic group Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

This week’s OTT releases offer a diverse selection for viewers. Highlights include the romantic drama Love, Sitara, the horror film Grotesquerie, and the action-packed Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Additionally, the much-anticipated second season of the acclaimed Korean series Gyeongseong Creature takes a significant time leap, moving from the streets of 1945 Gyeongseong to modern-day Seoul. In this season, Yoon Chae-ok, portrayed by Han So Hee, encounters a man resembling Jang Tae-sang, played by Park Seo Joon. With new characters and heightened stakes, the duo faces off against formidable monstrous entities, ensuring an engaging watch for fans of the genre. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Hanuma Vihari, instrumental in India's recent Test series victories in Australia, highlighted the crucial role of Cheteshwar Pujara and expressed concern over the absence of the veteran batter in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pujara's significant contributions included 521 runs in 2018-19 and 271 runs in 2020-21, making him the leading run-scorer in the earlier series while facing 1,258 balls against top Australian bowlers. With Pujara now sidelined, Vihari questioned who would anchor India's batting lineup in the five-Test series beginning November 22 in Perth. He recalled Pujara's resilience during the fourth Test in Brisbane in 2021, where he endured multiple blows to support his teammates. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were recently seen at Mumbai airport, preparing for their trip to Dubai for the IIFA event. Following her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, twinning with Aaradhya in matching all-black outfits. The mother-daughter duo radiated joy as they posed for the paparazzi. Aishwarya’s ensemble featured a black oversized jacket with a bold logo print, paired with sleek, skin-tight leggings that perfectly embodied the athleisure trend. She completed her outfit with crisp white sneakers and a chic black bag, adding an extra touch of flair to her travel style. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

IAS officer Tina Dabi was recently filmed reprimanding shopkeepers during a cleanliness inspection drive in Barmer, Rajasthan. As the newly appointed District Collector, she warned that non-compliance with cleanliness regulations could result in fines and shop closures. Dabi, the UPSC 2015 topper, launched the "Navo Barmer" initiative aimed at transforming the area into a cleaner, more beautiful place. During her inspection at Kisan Market, she educated shopkeepers and street vendors on the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Videos of her inspections have gone viral on social media, highlighting her commitment to improving local hygiene standards. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)