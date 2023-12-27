Morning briefing: Iran link in tanker drone strike; INDIA divided over Ram Temple event, all the latest news

The initial probe into the missile attack on the MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea indicates the use of Iranian Shahed 136 loitering ammunition. Debris recovered from the incident is being examined, with suspicions pointing towards Iran despite its denial. The missile, based on the Russian Geran-2 drone, has a 2,500km range and a 50kg warhead. Two Iranian vessels initially suspected were found clear upon inspection. The Indian Navy is securing shipping lanes in response to increasing drone and missile attacks in the region. Some commercial shipping companies are considering alternative routes due to safety concerns. Dig deeper MV Chem Pluto arrives in Mumbai.(ANI)

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has sparked division among INDIA bloc parties regarding attendance at the January 22 event. Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav expressed willingness to attend if invited, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) rejected the invitation, citing the use of religion for political gain. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) awaits an invitation, emphasizing Thackeray's past visit to Ayodhya. The Trinamool Congress is undecided, and Congress is cautious, fearing a contradictory signal if they boycott the ceremony. The Ram Temple issue arose during INDIA parties' discussions, with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin advising strategic opposition. Dig deeper

Legend Airlines lawyer says some passengers did not want to return to India because they had paid for a tourism trip to Nicaragua Dig deeper

Rumour of of party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh's resignation adds to buzz over rift in JD(U) top brass Dig deeper

Govt allows banks to import gold from UAE at concessional duty Dig deeper

New stealth destroyer INS Imphal joins fleet Dig deeper

US downs drones, missiles fired by Huthis over Red Sea Dig deeper

Israeli reserve soldiers find 1,500-year-old Byzantine lamp near Gaza border Dig deeper

In the ongoing Test match between India and South Africa at Supersport Park in Centurion, India may resume their innings at 208/8 on Day 2, with KL Rahul playing a crucial role. Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul put India in a challenging position, and the spotlight is on Indian bowlers to reciprocate. Jasprit Bumrah, playing for India after the 2023 World Cup final, is a focal point, with South Africa's Makhaya Ntini praising his unique release point and impactful yorkers. Ntini expresses frustration with South Africa's limited Test participation, citing Kagiso Rabada's achievement and highlighting the challenge of reaching significant milestones with minimal Test matches played. Dig deeper

In the male-dominated landscape of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, Sriya Reddy stands out with her powerful portrayal of Radha Rama Mannar, daughter of Raja Mannar. Her performance has garnered widespread acclaim, marking her return to Telugu cinema after Amma Cheppindi in 2006. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sriya shares her journey back to Telugu cinema, emphasizing the substantiality of her role, promised by director Prashanth Neel. She expresses surprise at the overwhelming positive response to her character and discusses the meticulous costume design that complements Radha's persona. Sriya reflects on the evolving landscape for female actors, highlighting the significant roles they are now offered. Working with Prabhas and Prithviraj, she commends their supportive and secure approach, expressing pride in her Telugu roots and enthusiasm for upcoming projects with Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan. Dig deeper

Malaika Arora stunned in a shimmering gown during a recent episode shoot of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The figure-hugging dress, embellished with holographic sequins in a mesh design, showcased her enviable frame and featured full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a trailing back. Malaika paired the gown with minimal yet striking accessories, including clear stone earrings, emerald rings, and silver pumps with high heels. Her makeup highlighted berry-toned lips, gold eye shadow, and sleek black eyeliner. The look was completed with a centre-parted sleek ponytail. Malaika's charming interaction with a young fan was also captured by paparazzi, adding a delightful touch to her glamorous appearance on the reality dance show, where she judges alongside Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi. Dig deeper

