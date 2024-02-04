Morning briefing: Murli Manohar Joshi meets ‘Bharat Ratna’ LK Advani; NCP MP's poem on Ram temple, and all latest news

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday met his senior colleague Lal Krishna Advani at his residence in Delhi to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award. Stating that he is “deeply happy”, the BJP leader said that it is his great fortune that he got to work with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nanaji Deshmukh, and LK Advani. Dig deeper Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi meets veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday, to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

NCP MP from Maharashtra Amol Kolhe's poem in Parliament taking a jibe at the central government over the alleged politicisation of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has gone viral on social media. The MP was participating in a debate over President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Friday. The video has been largely shared by politicians as well, with Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas saying, “Sansad mein goonji is aawaz ko ant take suniye (Listen to this voice that resonated in Parliament till the end)”. Dig deeper

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's baby news has sparked excitement among fans on social media after cricketer AB de Villiers on Saturday confirmed that the two are expecting their second child. In a 2020 Vogue India interview during the last stretch of pregnancy, Anushka had opened up about her pregnancy journey during the Covid-19 pandemic, where she spoke about her first trimester, food cravings, among other things. Dig deeper

Kareena Kapoor Khan lives a balanced life. As much as the actor enjoys her leisure time by going on get-togethers with her girlfriends or date nights with Saif Ali Khan, she also dials down and detoxifies her body by indulging in a good workout session. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a snippet from Kareena's yoga routine and praised the actor for her discipline. Dig deeper

Jasprit Bumrah may forever cherish the ball he bowled to Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the 2nd India vs England Test – he smashed two of his stumps with a vicious yorker – but the ball he bowled to Ben Stokes to get him out was equally special. Bowling round the wicket, Bumrah left Stokes shellshocked as the England captain was cleaned up, but it was the all-rounder's expression right after the dismissal that made it even more joyous for the Indian pacer. Dig deeper

