Morning briefing: Navy veterans released from Qatar laud PM Modi, farmers-ministers to meet again today; and more

Seven of the eight Indian Navy veterans, who were released by a Qatar court months after being sentenced to death on 'espionage' charges, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after on arrival in New Delhi on Monday morning. Interacting with reporters, some of the veterans claimed that they wouldn't have been released had it for the sustained diplomatic efforts at his behest to secure their release. Dig deeper Indian Navy veterans after arriving in New Delhi. (ANI)

Three central ministers will again hold a meeting with farm bodies from Punjab and Haryana, who are planning to start a protest march, ‘Delhi Chalo’, from February 13 under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, on Monday. This is going to be the second meeting within five days, as the last meeting took place in Chandigarh on Thursday last week, and tomorrow’s meeting is also scheduled in the city. Dig deeper

India News

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of farmers' protest. Dig deeper

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal plays down alliance talks with BJP. Dig deeper

Latest News

Before leaving for Delhi, farmers visit Golden Temple. Dig deeper

‘Amit Shah has come to Karnataka with empty hands’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Dig deeper

Global News

Super Bowl 2024: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are missing. Dig deeper

More than 59,000 Indians became US citizens in 2023: Report. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Tragedy struck the world of athletics on Sunday as Kenya's marathon sensation, Kelvin Kiptum, along with his coach, met with a fatal accident in the Rift Valley. The promising career of the 24-year-old, who held the prestigious title of the marathon world record holder, was abruptly cut short, leaving the athletics community in mourning. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved, and he is "quite stable". News agency PTI reported quoting an official on Sunday. Mithun, 73, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of severe chest pain, as per the report. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari Wagh, Agastya Nanda, and others attended the party. The stars chose stylish ensembles for the occasion. However, Malaika and Ananya's outfits stole the show. While Malaika turned heads in an oversized shirt and thigh-high boots, Ananya wore a chic bodycon black dress with minimal accessories. Scroll down to find out what these two and the other celebrities wore for the housewarming bash. Dig deeper

