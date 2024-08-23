Morning briefing: Opposition, BJP lock horns over Waqf bill; Rajnath hails India-US ties; and more

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) started a detailed review of the Waqf (amendment) bill on Thursday, with members of the Opposition in the panel questioning the intent behind it, seeking explanation on the rationale and the logic behind the large number of amendments proposed, and posing several questions to officials from the law and minority affairs ministry. Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers in the committee defended the bill, leading to heated exchanges between the two sides. In the first meeting of the panel, officials from the minority affairs ministry and the law ministry presented their views on the bill, and sought to answer questions posed to them, but the Opposition lawmakers in the panel, led by the Trinamool Congress’ Kalyan Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Nasser Hussain, said the officials were “ill-prepared”, according to a person familiar with the proceedings, who asked not to be named. Dig deeper. Members of Parliament's Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill pose for a photograph at a break during their first meeting at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on August 22.(PTI)

Rajnath Singh said India and America are destined to be strong partners and that only India and the US can bring peace, prosperity and stability to the world. "When Columbus went on the expedition to discover America, he met the native Americans...so I believe, from the start, destiny wanted India-US ties to be strong. And, our ties are continuously strengthening. Only India and the US coming together can bring peace, prosperity and stability to the world," Singh said. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Days after wrapping the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, actor Priyanka Chopra reached India early on Friday morning. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Priyanka was seen smiling and waving as she exited the airport. She also flashed the peace sign. Before stepping inside her car, she shared a brief conversation with the paparazzi. For her travel, Priyanka wore a cropped top under a floral jacket and matching pants. She also wore sneakers, a cap and carried a bag. Dig deeper.

Sports Goings

For Neeraj Chopra, impossible is nothing except for breaching the elusive 90m mark, it seems. In a fortnight, Neeraj broke his season best thrice and yet fell agonisingly short of the magical distance. But, for now, we won't focus on that; rather, we shouldn't. Simply because of the exceptional comeback - perhaps the best in his decorated career - Neeraj showcased in the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 on Thursday. The two-time Olympic medalist javelin thrower stole the second spot from Julian Weber of Germany and came tantalisingly close to toppling Granada's Anderson Peters from the top spot with a monster 89.49m throw in his final attempt. It was four centimetres more than the throw that earned him the silver medal at the Paris Olympics exactly a couple of weeks ago. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

The highly anticipated launch party of designer Anamika Khanna's collaboration with H&M took place in Mumbai last night, and it was nothing short of a star-studded affair. This event celebrated the official unveiling of a collection that effortlessly blends timeless Indian silhouettes with contemporary design sensibilities. The night was full of glamour with a star-studded guest list that included Rasha Thadani, Mira Rajput, Khushi Kapoor, Samantha, Neha Dhupia, and many more. As always, when Bollywood celebs gather, there's a shortage of fashion inspiration, and last night was no exception. The stars brought their A-game, putting their best fashion foot forward. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and gather some stylish insights. Dig deeper.