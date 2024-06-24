Morning briefing: Pro-tem Speaker row in focus in Lok Sabha today; hajj death toll crosses 1300; and more

The appointment of BJP leader Bhartuhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha is set to become a significant point of contention between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc as the 18th Lok Sabha's first session begins today. The pro-tem Speaker's role is to preside over the proceedings of the House until a permanent Speaker is elected, a crucial position given the current political dynamics. On Sunday evening, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju made a conciliatory move by reaching out to Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay. This outreach came in the wake of the INDIA bloc's strategic decision to withdraw its members from the panel of chairpersons. This panel is responsible for assisting Mahtab in managing the Lok Sabha's proceedings until the Speaker election scheduled for Wednesday. Dig deeper. Lok Sabha pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab (PTI Photo)

As Asian countries endure severe heatwaves, the death toll from this year's hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has surpassed 1,300. Saudi authorities reported on Sunday that 1,301 pilgrims have died during the 2024 hajj, largely due to extremely high temperatures. Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel stated that 83% of the fatalities were unauthorized pilgrims who walked long distances in the intense heat to perform hajj rituals in and around Mecca. The identification process for many deceased pilgrims has been delayed because they lacked proper documentation. Some of the deceased have already been buried in Mecca. Dig deeper.

After a hiatus of eight months, Team India finds itself with an opportunity to seek redemption for their heart-wrenching loss in the 2023 World Cup final, this time on home soil but in the format of the T20 World Cup. The dramatic turn of events unfolded when Australia, the reigning champions from 2021, suffered a surprising defeat to Afghanistan on Sunday in Kingstown during their second Super Eight match in Group 2 of the ongoing 2024 tournament. The defeat has left Mitchell Marsh's Australian squad in a precarious position. Prior to the match against Afghanistan, they were poised to secure a spot in the semifinals alongside India, pending a victory over the Rashid Khan-led side. However, the unexpected loss has now thrown their chances into uncertainty, turning their upcoming clash against India into a decisive encounter. Dig deeper.

Actor Nagarjuna issued an apology after his bodyguard pushed a disabled fan, as captured in a video shared by a paparazzo on social media. The incident occurred at an airport where Nagarjuna, accompanied by his bodyguard and actor Dhanush, was walking out. The video shows the bodyguard pushing aside a cafe staff member who approached Nagarjuna, causing the person to stumble and fall. While Nagarjuna continued walking without reacting, Dhanush glanced back several times but also proceeded forward. Nagarjuna wore a black shirt and beige pants, while Dhanush was dressed in a blue T-shirt with matching pants and shoes. Dig deeper.

Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in a private wedding ceremony on Sunday, surrounded by close friends and family. The couple, who had been together for seven years, chose to wed on the anniversary of their love's beginning. Sonakshi and Zaheer shared photos from the event on Instagram, showcasing their joyous occasion. Following the ceremony, they hosted a lavish wedding reception, welcoming friends from the industry. Details of Sonakshi's attire for both ceremonies and how Zaheer complemented her were highlights of the celebrations. Dig deeper.