Morning briefing: Puja Khedkar tells govt Pune collector insulted her; ex-foreign minister Natwar Singh dies, and more

Former IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's letter to Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary, dated July 11, has come to light amid controversy over her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidature cancellation. In the letter, Khedkar clarified her position and accused Pune Collector Suhas Diwase of “insulting” her from the start of her training at the Pune District Collectorate. She expressed her distress over Diwase’s complaint about her “entitled behavior” and the ensuing media coverage. Khedkar's letter highlights ongoing tensions and raises questions about the treatment and perceptions of IAS trainees within the administration. Dig Deeper Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar in a letter to the government stated she was subjected to insults by the Pune district collector. (ANI Photo)

Former External Affairs Minister K. Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. Singh, known for his significant contributions to diplomacy and foreign policy, died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he had been admitted two weeks prior. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on X, highlighting Singh's rich contributions, intellect, and prolific writing. Modi extended his thoughts to Singh's family and admirers during this time of grief. Singh’s passing marks the end of a distinguished career in Indian diplomacy and public service. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

NEET PG 2024: Wait finally over as medical students to appear for examination today, here is a documents checklist Dig Deeper

What does Sebi do? What is its role in the Hindenburg vs Adani probe? Dig Deeper

India News

Explained: What is Hindenburg, the firm which levelled allegations against Adani, Sebi chief? Dig Deeper

Bangladeshi man posing as Indian held at Lucknow airport; was going to Thailand using fake passport Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump campaign accuses ‘hostile’ foreign sources of hacking and leaking confidential documents Dig Deeper

Second gender-row boxer Lin Yu Ting wins Olympic gold after Imane Khelif; rival left with bloodied face Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo Alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival 2024. The actor, dressed in a black shirt, jacket, and trousers, was featured in numerous social media videos and photos from the event. During his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh humorously remarked that the trophy was "very heavy" and playfully set it aside, amusing the audience. He expressed his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno.” Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

On Saturday, India awaited the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict on Vinesh Phogat's plea for a joint silver medal after her disqualification from the women’s 50kg freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The ad-hoc division of CAS deferred the decision, citing the need for more time to review the appeal. The delay led to confusion, particularly due to conflicting information from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) about the announcement's timing. The uncertainty surrounding Phogat's case has left both the wrestler and the nation anxiously awaiting a final resolution. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai last night. The couple exited a restaurant hand-in-hand, with paparazzi capturing their stylish looks. Tamannaah wore a denim shacket, crop top, and pants, while Vijay complemented her in an all-white outfit. The pair smiled and greeted the photographers before leaving in their cars. Tamannaah and Vijay first met as co-stars on the set of "Lust Stories 2," the latest installment of the Lust Stories franchise. Their public outing has sparked interest and attention, highlighting their growing relationship. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)