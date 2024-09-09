Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, RSS in US; SC to hear Kolkata doctor rape-murder case today; and more

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on Monday that the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faded among the people since the Lok Sabha election results. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Dallas, Texas, the Congress leader said that in his first speech in the Parliament after the polls, he mentioned Abhayamudra, a symbol of fearlessness present in all Indian religions. He claimed that the BJP could not tolerate or understand this. “The other thing that happened was that the fear of the BJP vanished. We saw that immediately, within minutes of the election result, nobody in India was scared of the BJP or the Prime Minister of India. So these are huge achievements, not of Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party. We are peripheral. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realised democracy, ” said Rahul Gandhi. Dig Deeper LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora, at Dallas in Texas, USA. (PTI)

The Supreme Court will hear the case about the murder and rape of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today. The Supreme Court's website shows that Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter at 10:30am. The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to address the West Bengal government's failure to provide logistical support to the CISF, which is responsible for security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Union home ministry in its application has described the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged lack of cooperation indicative of a deeper issue and requested that state authorities be directed to provide full support to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Centre has asked the Supreme Court to start contempt proceedings against state government officials if they fail to comply with the court's orders, citing “wilful non-compliance.” Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Infiltration attempt foiled; two terrorists killed along Line of Control: Army

Sam Pitroda in Texas: 'Rahul Gandhi is no Pappu, he is...'

Kolkata rape-murder victim's mother accuses police of 'cover-up' attempts: 'I shudder...'

India News

Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder in UP's Kanpur, police claim ‘attempt to derail’

Mamata Banerjee dials Jawhar Sircar, urges him to reconsider Rajya Sabha resignation over Kolkata doctor murder: Report

Will keep proving Brij Bhushan 'wrong': Vinesh Phogat

Global Matters

Kamala Harris faces heat as she lauds maternal grandfather's feat in India's freedom; netizens ask ‘How could a…’

South Korea summit to target 'blueprint' for using AI in the military

Joe Biden blamed for disastrous end to US war in Afghanistan in scathing GOP report; White House reacts

Sports Goings

Rishabh Pant made his long-awaited return to the Test team after nearly 20 months as the BCCI announced India's 16-man squad for the first match of the two-Test series against Bangladesh, set to begin on September 19. Virat Kohli also marked his comeback, having missed the home five-Test series against England earlier this year due to a break he took for the birth of his second child. Jasprit Bumrah also made a return to the Indian team for the first time since the T20 World Cup, and while there were no major surprises, there were definitely a couple of notable omissions. Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have been away from red-ball action in the recent past, continue to be away from the squad. While Shami was injured since the ODI World Cup last year and is on a comeback trail. Iyer's case is more complex. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Merely a day after Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 surpassed the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's 2017 action epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led film has beaten Siddharth Anand's spy thriller Pathaan to become the second highest grossing Hindi film in India, as per Sacnilk. Pathaan, which released last year, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. Stree 2 brought up its total domestic box office collection to ₹516.25 crore nett on Saturday, surpassing that of the Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2, in order to become the third highest grossing Hindi film in India. It lagged behind only two Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters from last year – Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Pathaan. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

After setting the internet ablaze with her racy, skin-baring Revenge Dress at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, Jennifer Lopez returned to the red carpet for another event. She wore jewels by Sabyasachi and styled it with a nude dress. However, this time, her look failed to impress fans. Jennifer Lopez was among the many celebrities who attended the Golden Globes party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The singer was there for her upcoming film, Unstoppable. She wore a sheer nude midi dress for the occasion and styled it with boots and jewellery by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon