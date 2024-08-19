Morning briefing: Rajnath Singh on 5-day US visit; UP deputy CM praises Yogi Adityanath, and more

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to the US starting August 21, following the Indian Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) approval of the MQ-9B Predator drone deal and the Indian Navy's collaboration with HawkEye 360 for the QUAD Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) initiative. The DAC meeting on July 31 saw the approval of amendments to the UAV deal, including a 30% indigenisation requirement and the exclusion of a DRDO-developed anti-shipping missile due to high integration costs. Singh will meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on August 23 to strengthen defence ties. Dig Deeper Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to the US starting August 21, following the Indian Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) approval of two deals with the US (HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him the best in the country. Speaking to BJP workers in Mirzapur, Maurya highlighted the effectiveness of the party's "double-engine" government, which refers to BJP's rule both at the central and state levels. He asserted that the combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath represents exceptional leadership. Maurya questioned if there are any leaders comparable to Modi or Adityanath, emphasizing their unmatched performance and contribution to governance.

Malala Yousafzai has her first 'proper' concert experience at Taylor Swift's London show: 'Music felt like a gift'

Tel Aviv Rocked By Bomb Blast Amid Iran & Hezbollah's 'Bleed Israel' Vow, Cops Probe Terror Angle

Pune: Woman assaults two co-passengers, CISF constable at Lohegaon airport

Man held for killing 27-year-old Dalit man over payment issue

Lindsey Graham reveals 'key to the White House' for Donald Trump, and it's not showmanship

Starliner astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's families speak out about their 'stranded' status

Months after declaring that she and Shah Rukh Khan are "the last of the stars," Kangana Ranaut has elaborated on her statement. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, she explained that both she and Khan are "outsiders" in the film industry. Ranaut highlighted that while Khan moved from Delhi to Mumbai, her journey was even more challenging as she came from a remote mountain village. She emphasized the differences in their backgrounds, noting Khan's family had more resources and education compared to her own. Despite this, both have achieved significant success in Bollywood.

Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup, is set to return to competitive cricket in October. Currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Shami will make his comeback with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy tournament starting October 11. He is expected to play in one or both of Bengal's opening matches: an away game against UP on October 11 and a home fixture against Bihar on October 18. Due to a tight schedule, he is unlikely to participate in both matches. Shami will later join the Indian team for the Test series against New Zealand.

