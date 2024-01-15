Morning briefing: S Jaishankar on India-Maldives row; Tej Pratap's dig at BJP over Ram Temple, all the latest news

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on the diplomatic row with the Maldives, stating that constant support or agreement from every country cannot be guaranteed. Speaking at a townhall meeting in Nagpur, he acknowledged the unpredictable nature of politics, emphasizing that it's unrealistic to expect unanimous backing from all nations at all times. Jaishankar's remarks reflect the acknowledgment of the dynamic and evolving landscape of international relations, where countries may have differing perspectives and interests, underscoring the complexities of navigating diplomatic relationships. Dig deeper. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (PTI)(PTI)

More news on India-Maldives row Maldives asks India to withdraw its troops; New Delhi says will hold discussions

A video circulating on social media features Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav claiming to have dreamt of Lord Ram communicating with him. In the video, the son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav appears to mock the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Tej Pratap suggests that the significance of Lord Ram diminishes after elections, implying a political context to his dream. The video captures Yadav's commentary on the perceived selective emphasis on Lord Ram by political parties during and after elections. Dig deeper.

India secured a convincing six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I at Indore, sealing the series triumph. Axar Patel shone in the bowling department, restricting Afghanistan to 172 on a seemingly flat Holkar Stadium pitch. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube then delivered explosive half-centuries, propelling India to victory with 26 balls to spare. The comprehensive performance showcased India's dominance in both batting and bowling, highlighting their command in the series against Afghanistan. Dig deeper.

Actor Prabhas unveiled his upcoming romantic-horror film, "The Raja Saab," in celebration of Pongal and Sankranti festivals. The announcement, made on Instagram, included the release of the first look poster, showcasing Prabhas in a black shirt and colorful dhoti, smiling as he walks on an empty street with fireworks illuminating the background. The film, titled "The Raja Saab," will feature Prabhas in the lead role. The announcement and poster reveal generated excitement among fans as Prabhas gears up for a new venture in the romantic-horror genre. Dig deeper.

Katrina Kaif delighted her Instagram followers by sharing stunning pictures of herself adorned in an elegant and dreamy lehenga set. The Bollywood actress donned this traditional ensemble for the star-studded wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Katrina's lehenga showcased a gorgeous wedding look, adding to the charm of the festivities. The actress's pictures in the traditional attire generated excitement among fans, with many appreciating her stylish appearance at the celebratory event. Dig deeper.