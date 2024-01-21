Morning briefing: SC to courts on bail application; Oppn's ‘Hey Ram’ on half-day in hospitals, all the latest news

The Supreme Court has mandated that bail applicants must disclose details of earlier pleas and inform about pending proceedings to prevent misleading the court. This directive followed an incident where the Odisha high court granted bail to Kusha Duruka under the NDPS Act while his appeal was pending before the Supreme Court. The accused had allegedly deceived the high court by concealing the appeal's pendency. While the court criticized the litigant's conduct, it refrained from setting aside the bail, imposing a ₹10,000 cost instead. The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of truth in the justice system and issued guidelines to streamline bail applications, stressing the duty of officers and lawyers to act responsibly. Dig deeper The direction was issued by a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Rajeev Bindal.

Opposition leaders criticized the Indian government as all central government-run hospitals in New Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, decided to close until 2:30 pm on January 22 for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The closure, excluding critical and emergency services, prompted concerns about potential disruptions to healthcare. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed dismay, urging people not to have medical emergencies during the closure. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale highlighted the impact on patients, accusing the government of prioritizing political events over public health. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticized risking patient lives for uninterrupted political coverage. The hospitals assured critical services would remain available during the closure. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Ram Lalla idol to undergo ceremonial bath with medicated water on Day of Pran Pratishtha rituals

Pulwama: Charge sheet filed against 12 in Kashmiri Pandit's murder case

India News

Airline's reluctance to share info delays 'Donkey route' case probe in Punjab

Legal tussle over who invented butter chicken and dal makhani reaches Delhi high court

Global Matters

'She's not of that calibre': Trump says Nikki Haley won't be his VP pick

Two British warships collide in Bahrain, no injuries reported

Sports Goings

The 112th Australian Open concluded its opening week with remarkable upsets and standout performances. Linda Noskova shocked the tennis world by defeating world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, while Elena Rybakina, previously favored for a major win, suffered an early exit in a historic tie-breaker. These upsets open up the women's singles draw, with Aryna Sabalenka emerging as a strong contender. In the men's draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic faces challenges in the second week, acknowledging a tough start but gradually finding his rhythm. Young talent Carlos Alcaraz and a resilient Sumit Nagal also made headlines, showcasing their prowess in the Grand Slam. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora showcased their distinct yet effortlessly stylish looks in Mumbai. Kareena, an original style icon, embraced chic casuals, pairing a black V-neck shirt with loose-fitting blue denim, exuding an understated elegance. She accessorized with a quirky tote, black sunglasses, and grey sneakers, epitomizing a laid-back boss babe vibe. On the other hand, Malaika radiated Gen Z vibes in a trendy ensemble, sporting a grey bralette with deep-cut sleeveless patterns, paired with baggy olive green cargo pants. Her accessories included a black cap, a Louis Vuitton sling bag, and white sliders, highlighting her fashion-forward flair. Both divas continue to set fashion goals, offering inspiration for varied tastes. Dig deeper

