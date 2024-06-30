Morning briefing: Sharad Pawar on MVA's CM face; PM Modi to resume ‘Mann ki Baat’ today, and more

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday rejected Shiv Sena (UBT)’s suggestion to declare a chief minister face of the MVA coalition. Pawar said that the coalition is their collective face, and they cannot make one person its face. The statement is being seen as a jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s attempt to make Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister face of the MVA coalition. “Our alliance is our collective face. We don’t believe in one person’s face. Collective leadership is our formula,” Pawar said, while responding to the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand to declare the MVA’s chief minister face before the state assembly elections. Dig deeper Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to restart his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, June 30. The programme's last broadcast was in February, before 2024 Lok Sabha election. Earlier this week, PM Modi announced the return of the monthly radio broadcast on X, stating, “Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800.” Dig deeper

The Latest News

Jill Biden's ex-husband slams her for allegedly pushing Biden to run post debate setback; ‘Not the person I married’ Dig deeper

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy reignites debate over prohibition in Tamil Nadu Dig deeper

India News

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Over 13,000 pilgrims visit holy cave on first day Dig deeper

BRS stares at crisis in Telangana after six MLAs defect to Congress Dig deeper

Global Matters

Israeli ministry announces new urban district plan in north Gaza Dig deeper

France votes in snap elections as Le Pen's far-right hopes for a historic win Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The celebrations knew no bounds. Tears were given a free license. The ones who had never shaken a leg made Kensington Oval their dance floor. Team India won the World Cup after 13 years. The players, the support staff and, of course, their fans did not shy away from letting the world know. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two modern-day icons of the game, the only players in India's squad for this tournament, who knew what a World Cup win tastes like and yet were more desperate than anybody else to lay their hands on another world title, were a bundle of emotions. Together, they have seen it all. They have been the architects of shaping India as one of the strongest-ever white-ball sides. They have rewritten record books for the next generation to behold. Despite this, they also had to deal with choking in the knockouts. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

As India bagged its second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa, several celebrities extended their wishes to Indian cricket team. Actor Anushka Sharma shared posts on Instagram praising husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and then sharing an incident about their daughter, Vamika. Anushka posted a bunch of photos of the members of Team India after they won the final match. She wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV… yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people (red heart emoji). What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!! (National flag and blue heart emojis)." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Menorrhagia, the medical term for heavy menstrual bleeding, can significantly disrupt daily life. Women experiencing this condition may lose a considerable amount of blood through large clots, potentially leading to anaemia, fatigue, weakness, breathlessness, mood swings, and other health issues if it persists over time. Since menorrhagia can indicate a serious underlying health issue, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended if symptoms continue. However, some home remedies might help manage and alleviate the symptoms. Dig deeper

