Morning briefing: Shri Badrinath Dham reopens after six months, Kejriwal to discuss LS polls with AAP leaders; & more

The Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand opened its doors for devotees at 6am on Sunday, May 12, amid chimes of melodious tunes by the Army Band, with complete rituals. While welcoming devotees, Vedic chants and slogans of ‘Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai’ echoes across the temple Hundreds of devotees thronged the entry of Badrinath Dham on Sunday morning, with the entrance decked up with flowers. Shri Badrinath Dham opened its gates for devotees after a break of six months. The portals of the temple were closed for winter beginning November 18.. Dig deeper Chamoli: Badrinath Temple being decorated ahead of the opening of its portals for devotees for the 'Char Dham Yatra', in Chamoli district, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting with all MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, with this being the Delhi chief minister's first meeting with the party's legislators since being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court two days ago. “It will be a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi,” an AAP source told news agency PTI. Dig deeper

Latest News

Show me the numbers: Nayab Saini to Congress on MLAs' support.

Poll campaigning comes to an end in Telangana and Andhra.

Global Matters

Who is Kashaan Parks? Bronx suspect accused of choking and raping woman turned in by his mom.

Amid renewed assault, Russia 'captures' five villages in northeast Ukraine.

Sports Goings

It should not be a surprise if an overseas candidate replaces Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of Team India post the T20 World Cup this year. BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that if Dravid wishes to remain as India's head coach after the T20 World Cup, he will have to apply again and go through the selection process. There won't be an automatic extension like he was given after the ODI World Cup last year. Dravid, who had a two-year contract originally, was given an extension along with his support staff.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli are currently in Bengaluru and recently went on a date. Several pictures of the couple inside a restaurant in the city have emerged on social media platforms. In one of the photos, Anushka rested her arm on Virat's shoulder as they posed with a few people. Both of them smiled for the camera. In another picture, Anushka held Virat while posing with the staff of the restaurant.

