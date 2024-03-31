Morning briefing: Traffic advisory for Oppn rally in Delhi; Congress asks PM to apologise to Manmohan Singh, and more

The advisory said that a political rally will be held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday from 9am to 3pm due to which traffic may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to Kamla Market roundabout and Hamdard Chowk; JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate; Kamla Market roundabout to Guru Nanak Chowk; and Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate. Dig deeper Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc in Mumbai earlier this month. (ANI Photo)

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report in its probe into the alleged irregularities in the leasing of aircraft by National Aviation Corporation of India Ltd., senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an apology to his predecessor Manmohan Singh and the nation for levelling corruption allegations against the UPA-led government. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Badruddin Ajmal should marry before elections’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on UCC. Dig deeper

Punjab girl dies after eating birthday cake ordered online, FIR lodged. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller’s wife honours him in moving eulogy: ‘Died a hero, but he also lived as one’. Dig deeper

Baltimore bridge highlights role of migrants in US workforce. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were spotted at the Mumbai airport early on Sunday night. Several videos and pictures of the family emerged on social media platforms. A clip shared by a fan account showed Priyanka holding Malti in her arms as she stepped out of their car. Nick Jonas held a finger on his mouth, gesturing the paparazzi to be quiet, seemingly for Malti. The toddler rested her head on Priyanka's shoulder. Later, she also looked at the paparazzi as Nick patted her. He also kissed Malti's forehead. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Punjab Kings got their chase of 200 off to a flier with captain Shikhar Dhawan, in silken touch, getting to his half-century, while Jonny Bairstow finally arrived in IPL 2024, with an impactful start in the powerplay. The PBKS openers stitched a 102-run stand in 70 balls and looked well on course for a second win this season in the match. But Lucknow Super Giants had other plans. Just when the visitors at the Ekana Stadium looked comfortable, LSG unleased unheralded speedster Mayank Yadav, who fired thunderbolts in his middle-over spell comprising that record 155.8 kmph delivery and picked up three wickets as LSG scripted a fabulous comeback at home to bag their first win in IPL 2024. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew back to the United States from Mumbai today with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple had arrived in India a few weeks back to spend time with Priyanka's family. They even attended the actor's cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka and Nick at the party, dressed in their stylish best. While Priyanka wore a stunning all-white bralette and skirt set, Nick complemented her in a tropical-printed sheer shirt and colourful yellow pants. If you loved Priyanka's outfit, we found out its cost. Scroll through to know all the details. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)