Morning briefing: Uddhav's 'gaumutradhari’ dig at BJP; Case filed against Amit Shah over MCC violation, and more news

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party's Hindutva is ‘gaumutradhari’ (regressive), while his party's Hindutva is “reformist”. Thackeray's comment comes shortly after union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) over its Hindutva ideology.“BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist…When the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will ensure the lost glory of Maharashtra is reclaimed,” Thackeray said while addressing an election rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district. Dig deeper Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray(HT_PRINT)

A case has been registered against union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, including Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha, G Kishan Reddy, T Yaman Singh, and Raja Singh for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by allegedly using minors and children during election campaigning in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad police filed the case on a complaint by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy, in which the latter claimed that in the BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies on May 1 in which several BJP leaders, including Shah participated, a few children were seen on the dais with Shah. Dig deeper

ED conducts raids in Maharashtra cities in ₹100 crore ponzi scam Dig deeper

Obscene video case: HD Revanna faces kidnap charge as woman goes missing Dig deeper

Rohith Vemula's family to challenge police's ‘not Dalit’ closure report Dig deeper

‘Didn’t Advani, Vajpayee...': Mallikarjun Kharge reacts to PM Modi's 'Rae Bareli' jibe at Rahul Gandhi Dig deeper

Israel's Rafah operation 'could lead to a bloodbath': WHO chief Dig deeper

Netizens ask Columbia University prez to resign after her message to students: ‘Your term has been an abject failure’ Dig deeper

The IPL 2024 season, which began with much promise even amid the controversial captaincy call, is all but over for Mumbai Indians. On Friday, the Hardik Pandya-led side was bundled for just 145 runs in 18.5 overs in their chase of 170 on the two-paced Wankhede track as Kolkata registered their first-ever IPL win at the venue in 12 years. While the result took KKR close to another playoff qualification, for MI, their fate lies in mathematical chances. Dig deeper

Nick Jonas, singer and husband of actor Priyanka Chopra, has posted a video sharing that he has influenza A. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nick announced that he won't be able to perform on stage because of his ill health. He also apologized to his fans for 'disappointing' them. Nick Jonas added that the show dates of the Jonas Brothers have been rescheduled. The group comprising Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas was scheduled to perform in Mexico this weekend Dig deeper

A video of a husband’s sweet surprise for his wife’s birthday is winning hearts on social media. In the clip, the husband takes his wife out in the garden to show a special plant he planted for her. It is a Japanese cherry blossom tree. GoodNews Movement posted the video on Instagram. “Protect this cherry-blossom-planter at all costs!” reads the caption posted along with the video. Dig deeper

Malaika Arora stole the show last night as the showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar. She showcased the designer's latest collection of Indian wear, looking like a princess in an ivory lehenga set from the new traditional wear line. The paparazzi captured her stunning ramp walk and shared it on Instagram. Dig deeper

