 Morning briefing: Who said what on Iran's attack against Israel; NHRC flags human rights violation in Sandeshkhali | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Morning briefing: Who said what on Iran's attack against Israel; NHRC flags human rights violation in Sandeshkhali

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 09:24 AM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today over Iran's unprecedented attack after Israel requested an urgent convening of the council and demanded that the council unequivocally condemn Iran's attack on Israel and declare the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation. A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT). US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, met his national security team to monitor Iran’s aerial attack against Israel as U.S. forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran. Dig Deeper

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. (AP)
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. (AP)

There were several human rights violations in the troubled Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, including forced migration, denial of the democratic right to vote, sexual exploitation of women and land grabbing, the National Human Rights Commission has said in its spot enquiry report. The spot report of team, approved by the NHRC was sent to West Bengal police and chief secretary and CBI on Friday. HT has reviewed a copy of the report. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest News

Why Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones

2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

India News

KCR slams Cong govt in T’gana for failing to fulfil its guarantees

HPV screening may be added in national programme

Global Matters

Iran fires 200 drones, missiles at Israel, warns US to 'stay away': Top Updates

Meghan Markle slammed as ‘rude and insecure’ for not allowing woman to pose with Prince Harry

Sports Goings

Celebrations had begun among the Punjab Kings spectators at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh, with franchise co-owner Preity Zinta, who was present at the venue, leading the proceedings. The Bollywood actress was elated as stand-in skipper Sam Curran picked two wickets in his penultimate over of the match to send Rajasthan Royals seven down before the start of the final over. However, Zinta's celebrations were cut short in a span of just five deliveries as Shimron Hetmyer clobbered two sixes in three balls to crush PBKS' hopes in the thriller. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram has delivered his first performance at Coachella. The musician took to Instagram to share a video of his experience, that was posted by the official page of Coachella. “@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right,” wrote Coachella, sharing a short video of Sid performing an English R&B song with Carnatic touches. Dressed in a white t-shirt, a neutral-toned co-ord set, sunglasses on and his long hair up in a man-bun, the audience seemed to enjoy his performance. Dig Deeper

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Morning briefing: Who said what on Iran's attack against Israel; NHRC flags human rights violation in Sandeshkhali
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On