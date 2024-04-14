Morning briefing: Who said what on Iran's attack against Israel; NHRC flags human rights violation in Sandeshkhali

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting today over Iran's unprecedented attack after Israel requested an urgent convening of the council and demanded that the council unequivocally condemn Iran's attack on Israel and declare the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation. A spokesperson for Malta, which holds the rotating presidency this month, told the press that the Security Council was aiming for the meeting to be held at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT). US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, met his national security team to monitor Iran’s aerial attack against Israel as U.S. forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran. Dig Deeper Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. (AP)

There were several human rights violations in the troubled Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal, including forced migration, denial of the democratic right to vote, sexual exploitation of women and land grabbing, the National Human Rights Commission has said in its spot enquiry report. The spot report of team, approved by the NHRC was sent to West Bengal police and chief secretary and CBI on Friday. HT has reviewed a copy of the report. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Latest News

Why Iran attacked Israel with missiles and drones

2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

India News

KCR slams Cong govt in T’gana for failing to fulfil its guarantees

HPV screening may be added in national programme

Global Matters

Iran fires 200 drones, missiles at Israel, warns US to 'stay away': Top Updates

Meghan Markle slammed as ‘rude and insecure’ for not allowing woman to pose with Prince Harry

Sports Goings

Celebrations had begun among the Punjab Kings spectators at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh, with franchise co-owner Preity Zinta, who was present at the venue, leading the proceedings. The Bollywood actress was elated as stand-in skipper Sam Curran picked two wickets in his penultimate over of the match to send Rajasthan Royals seven down before the start of the final over. However, Zinta's celebrations were cut short in a span of just five deliveries as Shimron Hetmyer clobbered two sixes in three balls to crush PBKS' hopes in the thriller. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Singer-songwriter Sid Sriram has delivered his first performance at Coachella. The musician took to Instagram to share a video of his experience, that was posted by the official page of Coachella. “@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right,” wrote Coachella, sharing a short video of Sid performing an English R&B song with Carnatic touches. Dressed in a white t-shirt, a neutral-toned co-ord set, sunglasses on and his long hair up in a man-bun, the audience seemed to enjoy his performance. Dig Deeper