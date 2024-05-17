Morning briefing: Yogi responds to Kejriwal's ‘will be replaced’ barb, BJP candidate's ‘price’ remark for Mamata; more

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he was a “yogi” without any “personal ambitions” and one who wouldn’t think twice to relinquish power for the sake of ideology and commitment. The remark was clearly aimed as a counter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, Adityanath would be removed as chief minister. Dig deeper Yogi Adityanath and Arvind Kejriwal.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday moved the Election Commission against former high court judge and BJP candidate, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, for allegedly making “misogynistic” remarks against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP after resigning from his post as the Calcutta high court judge, allegedly asked what "Mamata Banerjee's price" was. Dig deeper

Latest News

‘Want him to be happy, married, have kids’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's ‘wish’ for brother Rahul Gandhi. Dig deeper

Even Pakistan is acknowledging India's rise as powerful nation: Rajnath Singh. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden says ‘No one should be in jail merely for using marijuana’ as US proposes reclassifying the drug as low-risk. Dig deeper

Will the royal family extend an ‘olive branch’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anniversary? Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India will play Bangladesh on June 1 while Australia will face West Indies on May 30 as ICC announced the warmup fixtures for T20 World Cup 2024. Matches are scheduled to be played from 27 May to 1 June across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies. The West Indies against Australia fixture at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago, will be open to fans. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

As Vicky Kaushal clocked his 36th birthday, wife Katrina Kaif wished her husband with a social media post. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Katrina Kaif shared a string of candid pictures of Vicky. In the first photo, Vicky sat near a window as he smiled, looking away from the camera. The second picture had him holding a cup as he gazed outside the window. In the photos, Vicky wore a white sweater and blue denims. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ladies and gentlemen, hold your breath as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived at Cannes 2024. The gorgeous Bollywood actress is making her 21st appearance at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. Ever since the red carpet event began on June 14, fashion enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting Aishwarya's arrival, and we must say that she didn't disappoint. Dig deeper

Trending

Content creator Varun Mayya recently conducted a face-to-face interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarters. Their conversation delved into a diverse range of topics, from the emergence of AI to India's position as a market for this new technology, and the popularity of FAANG jobs among Indians. Pichai also made a notable reference to the iconic motor scene from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots while answering a question by Mayya. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)