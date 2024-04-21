Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 21, 2024 to start your day

PM Modi's prediction for Rahul Gandhi Taking potshots at the Congress for not announcing its candidate for the Amethi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has predicted that its senior leader Rahul Gandhi could be fielded from another seat after April 26, indicating that the grand-old party is not confident of retaining the key constituency in Kerala. Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru cafe blast has Pakistan link?

A week after the arrest of two suspects in last month’s blast at a Bengaluru cafe, Indian agencies are trying to identify their elusive online handler codenamed “Colonel”, people familiar with the probe said. Authorities suspect the “Colonel” was in touch with Abdul Matheen Taha, the alleged main planner, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the alleged bomber, since their association with the IS Al-Hind module in 2019-20. Read more

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

AAP MP's claim after jail report on Kejriwal's insulin

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Sanjay Singh claimed that Arvind Kejriwal, who is diabetic, is not being provided with insulin inside the jail. Read more

Uddhav-Fadnavis in fresh spat

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have engaged in a fresh political blame game after the former claimed that the then chief minister Fadnavis had assured him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM, while he will move to Delhi to join the Union cabinet, as part of the power-sharing agreement between the erstwhile Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. Read more

Odisha boat accident: Death toll rises to 8

A day after a country boat carrying 50 people capsized in the upper streams of the Mahanadi river in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, the death toll rose to eight on Saturday as divers and rescue personnel fished out six more bodies. Among the bodies recovered, five are women and three children, officials aware of the matter said. Read more

Mahavir Jayanti: Delhi Police's traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on traffic restrictions and diversions concerning Mahavir Jayanti celebrations, which are scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. The ‘nirvana mahotsav’ is being held in connection with Lord Mahavir Jayanti, which is being organised by the Jain community in association with the union ministry of culture. Read more

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari, also known as Munna Tiwari, were victims of a road accident. The incident, which occurred near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 PM on Saturday, resulted in the death of brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari. Read more

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' LA mansion

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to move into their recently renovated Los Angeles home, as per a report by The Sun US. The portal shared fresh aerial shots of the $20 million mansion, reporting 'it looks renovated three months after mold forced couple out'. Earlier, the couple filed a lawsuit after being forced out of the home. Read more

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma onslaught continue

It was an incredible display of power-hitting from the opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, as they broke the record for the highest powerplay score in the league's history. The duo smashed 125 runs without a wicket in the first six overs of the game, as the DC players – as well as the dugout – was left stunned at the onslaught from the opening duo. Read more

Ticketless woman occupies reserved seat on train

A video of a ticketless woman occupying a reserved seat on a train has gone viral. The woman is seen arguing with her fellow passengers throughout the video, refusing to give up the seat. She even threatens them by saying that she works with the Indian Railways. Read more