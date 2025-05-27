Mumbai Airport receives bomb threat, suspect arrested

Mumbai Police on Tuesday took a 35-year-old man into custody from the MIDC area of ​​Mumbai and are interrogating him in connection with a recent bomb threat received at Mumbai airport. The police have arrested the suspect who issued a bomb threat to the Mumbai airport(Jitendra Takale)

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police control room had received a bomb threat call claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport would be blown up by 2 pm. The police and bomb squad teams searched the area but found nothing suspicious.

A case has been registered against the caller, identified as Manjeet Kumar Gautam. Gautam hails from Uttar Pradesh, but is currently a resident of the Sakinaka area in Mumbai, reported the Free Press Journal.

Second bomb hoax against Mumbai airport in two weeks

This is the second incident of a bomb hoax connected to Mumbai airport in the last two weeks.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai police had received an email claiming that bombs had been planted at the Mumbai airport and the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. However, the threats turned out to be a hoax, as the police did not find any explosives at both locations after thorough searches.

The email said that the bombs were planted to commemorate the “unjust hanging” of the 2001 Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru and YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who exposes alleged corruption among politicians and government officials.

The sender also demanded that the drug smuggling case against film producer Jaffar Saddiq and the money laundering investigation against Indian Police Service officer Jaffar Sait be dropped.

The email was addressed to the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the inspector of the local police station. Investigation into the threat is still underway as it was received mere days after the city went on high alert following escalating tensions with Pakistan.