Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Mumbai: Three women succumb to burns sustained in cylinder blast; three more critical

Published on: Sept 29, 2025 12:08 am IST

All seven victims were injured when a blaze erupted in a shop following an LPG cylinder blast.

Three of the six women who had sustained severe burns following a gas cylinder blast earlier this week have died, while the others remain in critical condition, civic officials said on Sunday night.

A seventh person, identified as Manaram Kumacat (55), had suffered 40 per cent burns in the accident. He is in a stable condition at Airoli Burns Hospital in Navi Mumbai, they said.

Among the six women, Raksha Joshi (47), who had sustained 85-90 per cent burn injuries, was declared dead at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital. Meanwhile, Nitu Gupta (31) and Putanu (31), with burns between 80 and 90 per cent, succumbed to their injuries at the Airoli hospital, a civic official said.

Shivani Gandhi (51) and Janaki Gupta (39), who have suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and are admitted to the Airoli hospital, remain in serious condition. Durga Gupta (30), who sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, is in a critical condition at Kasturba Hospital, the official said.

All seven victims were injured when a blaze erupted in a shop following an LPG cylinder blast at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl on Military Road on Wednesday morning.

Initially, the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals before being shifted to Kasturba Hospital and Airoli Burns Hospital.

