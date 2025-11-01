MVA's big rally against EC in Mumbai today; Raj Thackeray's MNS to join

The leaders of Maharashtra’s opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which consists of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress, along with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, are staging a protest in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter’s list.
Leaders such as the Thackeray cousins and Sharad Pawar will lead the protest. They also held a meeting earlier this week in Mumbai to discuss the details of the protest, which was attended by senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP)'s Jayant Patil, and leaders of Left parties as well, reported news agency PTI.
MVA protest | All you need to know
The rally was slated to start at 1 pm from Metro Cinema in Mumbai and proceed to the office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, reported news agency ANI.
The opposition leaders had decided to go ahead with the rally even though the Mumbai police has not given them permission for the march, the report added.
The rally comes ahead of the local body polls in Maharashtra and will cover a distance of 1.5 km. It will go on for around three hours till 4 pm, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said that it will not cause any inconvenience to the locals.
While Congress’ Maharashtra chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has extended full support to the rally, it is unclear whether he will be a part of it now. He argued that “individual leaders are not important”, according to the PTI report.
Even though Raj Thackery’s MNS is not a part of the opposition alliance MVA, it will still participate in the rally. “Reliable information has just been received that 9.6 million fake voters have been added. This is an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country. All the group presidents (group presidents), branch presidents, and election list heads should go door to door and count the votes,” ANI quoted Raj Thackeray as saying earlier in October while addressing his party workers.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also expressed concern about the alleged voter roll manipulation and said, “All our opposition parties, including Raj Thackeray's party, are participating in it. They (NDA) stole votes and seized power. This theft has been caught, yet the Election Commission is not willing to listen... That's why today's protest demonstration is happening.”
NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh called for rectification of the alleged electoral roll errors to ensure fair elections. "Today, Maha Vikas Aghadi will be carrying out a protest in Mumbai against vote theft, the way elections are won through EVMs. There is a need to correct the voter list. There are discrepancies in votes - 130 names coming from the same house. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner's address is being used to register 130 names despite him living in an official bungalow. Our demand is for correcting these errors in the electoral rolls to ensure fair elections," he said.