MVA's big rally against EC in Mumbai today; Raj Thackeray's MNS to join

The leaders of Maharashtra’s opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which consists of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress, along with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, are staging a protest in Mumbai on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter’s list. Maha Vikas Aghadi president Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with alliance members in Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025. (PTI)

Leaders such as the Thackeray cousins and Sharad Pawar will lead the protest. They also held a meeting earlier this week in Mumbai to discuss the details of the protest, which was attended by senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP)'s Jayant Patil, and leaders of Left parties as well, reported news agency PTI.