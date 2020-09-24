e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘My sentiment seems to be violation of law’: MP’s Narottam Mishra apologises after remark undermining masks

‘My sentiment seems to be violation of law’: MP’s Narottam Mishra apologises after remark undermining masks

After backlash from Congress over his statement, the BJP leader expressed regret and urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“I don’t wear it, so what?,” Narottam Mishra had said when asked why he was not wearing a mask.
“I don’t wear it, so what?,” Narottam Mishra had said when asked why he was not wearing a mask. (ANI (Screengrab))
         

Madhya Pradesh home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra apologised after he showed up at an event in Indore without a mask on Wednesday and told reporters he never wore it in any programmes.

“I don’t wear it, so what?,” he had said when asked why he was not wearing a mask.

After backlash from Congress over his statement, the BJP leader expressed regret and urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.

“My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn’t in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing,” Mishra said.

 

The leader was in Indore to participate in a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja had launched a staunch attack on the leader, asking him whether the Covid-19 norms were to be followed only by the common people and not leaders.

“Is there anyone who has the courage to take action against him (Mr Mishra). Are rules only for common people?” Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
MP’s Narottam Mishra apologises after saying he never wears masks
MP’s Narottam Mishra apologises after saying he never wears masks
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
UP gave maximum number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown: Report
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck as ‘he is going to need it’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In