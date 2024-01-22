Nagara architecture, 392 pillars, 5 mandaps: Decoding Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir's key features

The temple town of Uttar Pradesh has geared up for the much-awaited grand pran-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday afternoon. The sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple's sanctum sanctorum, is set to go down in history as it carries profound cultural and symbolic importance. Preparations ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.(File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony officiated by a team of priests led by Varanasi priest Lakshmikant Dixit. The historic ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country, and dignitaries from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The mega event has drawn attention not only from the nation but also from global audiences.

Designed by the celebrated architect Chandrakant B Sompura, in collaboration with his son Ashish, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir embodies a vision outlined three decades ago. Here's a full description of the newly-built Ram Mandir as shared by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

1. Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.

2. Supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Mandir is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses.

3. In the main sanctum sanctorum, there would be the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ram Lalla) and on the first floor, there will be a Shri Ram Darbar.

4. There are a total of five mandaps (halls) in the temple -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

5. The main entrance to the temple is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.

6. At the four corners of the compound, there are four Mandirs - dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv. In the northern arm is a Mandir of Maa Annapurna and in the southern arm is a Mandir of Hanuman ji.

7. The temple's foundation is supported by a substantial number of columns. The ground floor features 160 columns, while the first floor is supported by 132 columns. The second floor, showcasing intricate design and detailing, is upheld by 74 columns, contributing to the overall stability and aesthetics of the temple.

8. The temple has provisions of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly.

9. The Parkota (Rectangular compound wall) with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the Mandir.

10. Near the main mandir, there is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of Jatayu.

11. The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya takes a unique approach by avoiding the use of steel or iron. Instead, the project uses traditional construction materials, aligning with age-old building practices and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

12. The main temple structure features Bansi Paharpur Pink Sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. Granite stones are utilized in the plinths, providing a durable and resilient foundation for the temple. The use of granite adds structural strength while contributing to the overall longevity of the temple. White Makrana marble and coloured marble are intricately used for the inlay work.

13. The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.

14. The construction incorporates special bricks known as "Ram Shilas," with the inscription "Shri Ram" on them. These bricks draw a symbolic parallel with the stones believed to have been used in the construction of Ram Setu, connecting the modern craftsmanship of the temple with ancient symbolism.

15. In the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir complex, there are proposed Mandirs dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, and the revered consort of the Devi Ahilya.

16. For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

17. The Mandir complex has a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

18. A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, it will provide medical facilities & Locker facility to the pilgrims.

19.The complex will also have a separate block with bathing area, washrooms, washbasin, open taps, etc.

20. The mandir is being constructed entirely using Bharat’s traditional and indigenous technology. It is being constructed with particular emphasis on environmental-water conservation with 70% of the 70-acre area being left green.

21. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra estimated that ₹1,800 crore would be expended in bringing the architectural marvel to fruition. Between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023, an expenditure of ₹900 crore was reported in the pursuit of constructing the Ram Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by setting up a dial 112 monitoring centre at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department authorities said on Sunday that over 13 thousand security personnel have been deployed in and around Ayodhya to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the mega temple event.