Naidu orders removal of 2 PDP MPs from RS

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were removed from the Rajya Sabha on Monday following allegations that they tore a copy of the Constitution to protest against the central government’s decision to effectively revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmad Laway first trooped into the well of the House, along with Congress and other opposition members, shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi government’s move to effectively nullify Article 370 and bring a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories

Amid the ruckus, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu called for the marshalls to escort the two MPs out of the House. “They are trying to tear the Indian Constitution. I will never allow such things to happen in this House,” he was heard as saying.

The two MPs were also “named” in the House -- a process to publicly identify any member if he or she was not acting according to the decorum of the House.

Officials added that marshalls were summoned after a gap of 11 years. Last time an errant MP has to be escorted out was in 2008.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:15 IST