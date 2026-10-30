NASA captures nighttime image of Cyclone Arnab two days before it battered Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Arnab made landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam early on October 28, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Cyclone Arnab left parts of the Andhra Pradesh coast battered after bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Amid the storm's passage, NASA's satellite captured a nighttime image of Cyclone Arnab as it moved across the Bay of Bengal. The image was captured two days before the landfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm sustained with winds of around 140 kilometres per hour.
Cyclone Arnab, the first named storm of the 2026 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, emerged over the Bay of Bengal on October 25. Its arrival came relatively late in the season, as named cyclones in the region typically begin forming in April or May.
Also read: Cyclone Arnab caused ₹4,600 crore worth of losses in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu
Satellite captures storm over the Bay of Bengal
The nighttime image was captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) aboard NOAA-20 at 1:42 am Indian Standard Time on October 27.
At the time, the storm had sustained winds of approximately 140 kmph. The satellite image showed Arnab as it continued moving towards the Indian coast.
The storm later made landfall early on October 28, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast. Its sustained wind speed at the time was around 130 kmph.
The IMD classified Arnab as a very severe cyclonic storm. Its wind strength was comparable to a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.
Also read: As Cyclone Arnab loses steam, second system intensifies into a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal
Arnab causes damage across coastal areas
Cyclone Arnab affected the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, including large cities, agricultural land, and fishing communities.
The cyclone caused widespread damage, including uprooted trees, flooded homes and inundated agricultural fields. Fishing activities were restricted, while transport and electricity networks faced disruptions.
Indian authorities evacuated more than 10,000 people from vulnerable coastal areas as a precaution.
Also read: Heavy rain warning in Chhattisgarh post-Cyclone Arnab; schools shut in Raipur.
El Niño and cyclone activity in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Arnab developed during the ongoing El Niño period. El Niño is a climate pattern associated with warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon occurs roughly once every two to seven years. This phenomenon can influence weather conditions across the globe.
Changes linked to El Niño can affect rainfall patterns, winds and the development of tropical cyclones. These conditions can also influence the occurrence of other weather-related events, including floods and fires.
Research on the Bay of Bengal suggests that El Niño conditions may be associated with fewer tropical cyclones and lower storm intensity in the region.
Studies have found that the basin generally experiences less frequent and less intense tropical cyclones during El Niño years. Arnab's development during the ongoing El Niño period runs counter to this broader pattern of changing cyclone activity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Tony
Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.Read More