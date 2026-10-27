Cyclone Arnab: Origin of the name and the system behind naming tropical cyclones

As Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, weather authorities and coastal states remain on high alert. Beyond the immediate tracking updates and emergency warnings lies a structured international protocol that determines how these major weather systems are named. Cyclones aren't named at random, nor are their titles chosen based on where they are expected to make landfall. Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. (X/@ANI)

About Arnab: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a social media post stated that ‘Arnab’, pronounced as Ornab, has turned into a “very Severe Cyclonic Storm.”

Also Read: Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab LIVE: Landfall likely tomorrow at Andhra coast; schools shut, trains cancelled

In a tweet shared at 2:50 am on October 27, the climate-monitoring agency said, “It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards till evening of 27th October and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026.”

Here is a look at the history, meaning, and global rules that shape tropical cyclone naming protocols.

Why are cyclones named? According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), naming “tropical cyclones has proven to be the fastest way to communicate warnings and raise public awareness and preparedness.”

With a name attached to a cyclone, it becomes easier to track it and discuss it, especially in cases when multiple storms become active simultaneously. Furthermore, naming a cyclone helps avoid confusion among the meteorologists and emergency agencies.

How did cyclone naming evolve? WMO said that earlier there was no specific method for selecting the names, and they were assigned haphazardly. Then they were identified by their latitude and longitude. However, they were lengthy and error-prone, which led to the need for short, distinctive names that were easier to remember and communicate.

In the middle of the 20th century, the trend for using female names for storms emerged. Then, to create a more organised and efficient system, meteorologists in the North Atlantic decided to name cyclones using alphabetical lists.

Eventually, the National Hurricane Center, a division of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), provided a list of names for Atlantic tropical cyclones in 1953. In 1979, male names were also included in the list.

Who decides the name? The relevant tropical cyclone regional body determines names for tropical cyclones in its annual/biennial session. The 5 bodies are:

ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee

WMO/ESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones

RA I Tropical Cyclone Committee

RA IV Hurricane Committee

RA V Tropical Cyclone Committee How are the tropical cyclones named? The bodies select names from the pre-designated lists. A moniker is picked based on its familiarity to the people in each region. Tropical cyclones are not named after individuals.

Factors considered while selecting a name:

Short in character length to ensure it is easy to use during communication

Appropriate in terms of significance in different languages

Unique

Easy to pronounce Why Arnab? Tropical cyclones forming in the Northern Indian Ocean follow a strict, cyclical naming process. A panel of 13 member countries contributes to this system. They are: Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Each nation has submitted a designated list of names, which are used sequentially to identify emerging cyclones. The name “Arnab”, pronounced “Ornab”, was submitted by Bangladesh.

After Arnab: What will be the name of the next cyclone? Here’s what the next 12 cyclones after Arnab will be named, along with the countries that submitted the monikers.

Murasu - India

Akvan - Iran

Kaani - Maldives

Ngamann - Myanmar

Sail - Oman

Sahab - Pakistan

Lulu- Qatar

Ghazeer - Saudi Arabia

Gigum - Sri Lanka

Thianyot - Thailand

Afoor - United Arab Emirates

Diksam - Yemen The names of cyclones are used only once. However, the rules for selecting cyclone names from the lists differ across regions.

WMO states, “In some places like the Atlantic and Southern Hemisphere, cyclones are named alphabetically, alternating men's and women's names. In other regions, names follow the alphabetical order of the countries.”