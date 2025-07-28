NCP-SP leader Rohini Khadse breaks silence on husband's arrest in Pune rave raid: ‘Truth will come out at right time’

Day after the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohini Khadse's husband Pranjal Khewalkar in connection with a rave party raid in Pune, she reacted to the incident, saying, “truth will come out at the right time.” On husband's arrest, Rohini Khadse wrote in a post on ‘X’: “I have full faith in the law and the police system. (X/@Rohini_khadse)

Rohini Khadse – the state president of the women’s wing of the NCP (SP) – wrote in a post on ‘X’: “I have full faith in the law and the police system. Time is the answer to everything. The truth will come out at the right time! Hail Maharashtra!” the daughter of senior NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse added.

Pranjal Khewalkar was among seven individuals arrested during the early hours of Sunday from a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area of Pune, where a suspected “drug party” was underway. Cops seized narcotic substances, including cocaine and ganja, along with hookah setups and liquor.

Eknath Khadse questions motive behind police action

Earlier on Sunday, former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse questioned the intent behind the police action. Speaking to news agency PTI, Khadse said the possibility of political motives behind the raid and arrest should be investigated.

According to the Pune Police, the Crime Branch team raided the premises around 3:30 am based on a tip-off. Following the raid, all seven individuals, including Khewalkar, were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination, Pune Crime Branch officer Amol Pingale said.

The prosecution informed a local court that two of the seven accused have prior criminal records. They sought custody to investigate the supply network of the seized narcotics. All seven accused were remanded in police custody till July 29.

The accused had allegedly booked three rooms at the apartment through a hospitality firm for the period between July 25 and 27, police said.

Advocate Vijay Thombre, appearing for Khewalkar, told the court that his client had been “falsely implicated” and did not consume drugs, reported PTI.

“Khelwalkar had been stalked on two previous occasions by police. The current case appears to be a deliberate attempt to frame his client,” Thombre argued, adding, “Khelwalkar does not consume drugs and is a victim of a political malaise.”