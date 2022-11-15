‘Need of the hour is to…’: PM Modi in address at G20 Summit | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address of the first working session of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday, reiterated his call to end the conflict and return to ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine. Backing his statement, he said that G20 members should show “concrete and collective resolve” to make sure peace and security in the world.

PM Modi also delivered remarks on food and security, and stated that the onus on formulating a new world order for the post Covid-19 period has fallen on G20 members since multilateral institutions such as the United Nations (UN) have been unsuccessful.

Earlier in the day, after arriving in Bali, PM Modi was greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The prime minister is expected to hold many bilateral meetings with leaders of G20 members and guest nations throughout the day. This includes a possible meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron over lunch, people familiar with the matter said.

In a video shared by external affairs ministry on Twitter, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the second session later in the day will see PM Modi and other world leaders discuss about health. Furthermore, several bilateral meetings are being scheduled for tomorrow, which is the concluding day of the G20 Summit.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from his first session at G20 Summit earlier in the day:

“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.” “The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world. I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world.” “Global supply chains are in ruins. There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe. Everyday life was already a struggle for them. They do not have the financial capacity to deal with the double whammy.” “Today’s fertiliser shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain a stable and assured supply chain for both manure and food grains.” “The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world.” “Today world has greater expectations from G-20, relevance of our group has become more significant.” “Millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger. We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year.” “We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy, and stability in the energy market should be ensured.” “Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition.” “During India’s G20 presidency, we will work for global consensus on all these issues.”

