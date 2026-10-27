Chaos at Mumbai airport after network glitch, IndiGo and Air India flight operations affected

A network issue at Mumbai airport disrupted flight operations for around 50 minutes on Tuesday evening, affecting IndiGo and Air India flights and triggering confusion in departure halls. Chaos at Mumbai airport. (Hindustan Times/Representative)

The disruption, which began around 7:05 pm, slowed check-in procedures and led to gate changes, crew delays and slow boarding scanner operations, airport sources said.

Check-in operations were affected but did not come to a complete halt. Teams worked to address the issue, while airport operations were shifted to manual mode in line with protocol, the sources added.

The network disruption affected multiple aspects of the departure process, leaving passengers facing confusion amid changes to boarding gates and delays in boarding procedures.

CSMIA says no impact on airport, flight operations The Mumbai airport operator, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), said the disruption had not affected airport or flight operations.

“Mumbai Airport experienced a temporary network disruption on Tuesday evening, and teams implemented manual processing measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers and maintain continuity of essential airport operations. So far, no impact on airport and flight operations has been recorded due to this development,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

(This is a developing story)