New coronavirus strain in India: Here are some states where cases have been found

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:50 IST

The number of returnees to India from the United Kingdom, who have tested positive for the new coronavirus mutant genome discovered there in September, has risen from six on Tuesday to 20, the Union health ministry reported on Wednesday. The returnees, who have tested positive, are from a number of states.

Here are some of the states/Union territories (UT), returnees to where have been found positive for the new Covid-19 strain:

Karnataka: The state which seems to have borne the brunt of the new coronavirus strain is Karnataka. In addition to three who were found positive on Tuesday, four more tested positive on Wednesday, taking the total to seven. The four, who are from Shivamogga, belong to the same family and had recently returned from the UK.

Delhi: Of the 20 people found positive, four are from Delhi. They tested positive on Wednesday and have been isolated in separate rooms at the capital’s Lok Nayak Hospital. None is symptomatic for Covid-19 and all continue to be stable, authorities said.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: At least one returnee each to the three southern states have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain. Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan confirmed on Tuesday that a UK returnee to the state was positive. The cases from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, were reported from Warangal and Nellore, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh: A two-year-old girl was found positive in the country’s most populous state, prompting health officials to issue an alert, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan has reported.

West Bengal: The state recorded its first case of the new strain on Wednesday, news agency PTI quoted Bengal health officials as saying. The patient is the son of a senior official of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and had recently returned from London, PTI reported.