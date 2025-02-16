Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Delhi Railway Station stampede: Union minister Vaishnaw concedes deaths, expresses sorrow

PTI |
Feb 16, 2025 03:31 AM IST

16 people lost their lives in the stampede which occurred at New Delhi railway station late on Saturday night.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his grief at the death of people in a stampede that occurred Saturday evening at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station(PTI)
Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station(PTI)

Track live updates here: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live Updates: 16 people dead, including two children

Vaishnaw said on X, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.”

Earlier, the Railway Ministry dismissed reports of anyone dying in the stampede.

The Ministry is yet to share the death toll or the number of those rushed to hospital with injuries.

Also Read: 16 people dead, 10 injured at New Delhi railway station, railway ministry orders high-level probe

Earlier in a post on X, Vaishnaw had said: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

Also Read: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: PM Modi ‘distressed’, offers condolences

According to a Railway Board press statement, an "unprecedented rush" developed at around 9.30 pm on Saturday at New Delhi Railway Station near platforms 13 and 14.

"Due to the sudden surge in passengers, some individuals fainted, which led to rumors of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travelers. The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion," the statement said.

It added, "Northern Railways promptly operated four special trains to evacuate the unexpected rush. As a result, the crowd has now significantly reduced."

The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police, it said.

"Indian Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into this unfortunate incident," the press note said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On