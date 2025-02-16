New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: PM Modi ‘distressed’, offers condolences

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress after a horrific stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed the lives of 16 people, including two children on Saturday night. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: PM Modi offered his condolences and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured(PMO)

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”

10 other people were injured in the stampede and are being treated in nearby hospitals.

According to a press release issued by the railway ministry, the incident took place at approximately 9:30 PM at New Delhi Railway Station near platforms 13 and 14.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, DFS chief Atul Garg told PTI. Police teams, the NDRF and ambulances were also deployed for further aid.

Due to a sudden influx of passengers from delayed trains, the station quickly became crowded, causing many passengers to faint amidst the sudden rush.

The Northern Railways has deployed four special trains to evacuate the crowd, and more special trains are likely to follow.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also offers his prayers to those deceased as well as those recovering from injuries caused during the stampede.

He said, “The loss of life in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also extended his condolences saying, "Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured."

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured people that authorities were managing the crisis and that the rush had reduced.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he posted on X.