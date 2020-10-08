e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News of Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise ‘unbelievable’: Dharmendra Pradhan

News of Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise ‘unbelievable’: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo Ram Vilas Paswan being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
In this Thursday, May 30, 2019, file photo Ram Vilas Paswan being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during the oath taking ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

The news of passing away of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan is unbelievable, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, “Ram Vilas Ji was in the hospital for last few days due to his health condition and we all were worried. This news is unbelievable. He was a leader of the masses and a long-serving parliamentarian, his life was devoted to the cause of the poor and the vulnerable. My condolences are with the family. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to his departed soul.”

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness.

He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In