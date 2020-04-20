News updates from Hindustan Times: After Goa, now Manipur says it has no Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:14 IST

After Goa, now Manipur says it has no Covid-19 cases

Manipur on Monday became the second state after Goa to report there were no cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after two patients recovered, chief minister N Biren Singh said. Read more

15 contacts of Ferozepur constable test negative

Fifteen of 35 primary contacts of the 27-year-old Punjab Police constable who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Wara Bhai Ka village on April 17 have tested negative for the infection. The reports came in late on Sunday evening. Read more

Show us the way home, moan Chandigarh’s rickshaw pullers

There is no work, no earning, no certainty of food and no home to quarantine in. Such are the conditions of a majority of the rickshaw pullers in Chandigarh. Rameshwar a rickshaw-puller of Uttar Pradesh says, “Every year, at this time of the year, I used to return to my village to harvest wheat. Read more

US newspaper publishes 15 pages of obituary as Covid-19 crisis continues

Leading American daily Boston Globe published 15 pages of obituary in its Sunday edition, as Massachusetts reels under Covid-19 crisis. Massachusetts has had more than 38,000 cases of the virus and more than 1,700 deaths. Read more

Can chase any score: Only 1 Indian in Nasser Hussain’s list of batsmen he would pay to watch

Narrowing down the best batsmen across generation in cricket is an extremely difficult task to say the least. Former cricketers and coaches are often put in the hot seat and asked to name the best according to them. Read more

Coronavirus: West Bengal educational institutes to remain closed till June 10

With the central government extending the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 till May 3, 2020, the Department of Higher Education in West Bengal on Saturday decided to close all the educational institutes in the state till June 10, 2020. Read more

New iPhone 12 leak shows smaller TrueDepth notch, more screen space

Apple tipster Jon Prosser shared two images on Twitter last night and they look like schematic drawings of the next-gen iPhone 12 handset. Read more

This feline couple has strong Raj and Simran vibes. Watch

Who doesn’t remember the iconic Bollywood duo of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? The way they initially met on the Euro rail to the way they choo-choo-ed away to their happily-ever-after in a train - they are the epitome of the ‘enemies-to-lovers’ trope we all have come to love so much. Read more

Watch| ‘They go after churches...’: Donald Trump on mosque retweet amid Covid-19