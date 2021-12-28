e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley and paid tributes to him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley and paid tributes to him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.(PTI file photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a statue of Arun Jaitley and paid tributes to him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, on the occasion of the late minister’s 68th birth anniversary. Read more

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested positive for coronavirus on December 18 and was admitted to Doon hospital in Dehradun after developing a mild fever on Sunday evening, will be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, chief minister’s office said. Read more

Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today

The Centre has chosen eight districts in four states to conduct a two-dry run of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination that begins today. Read more

You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it

As nations start rolling out the coronavirus vaccines, hopes are high for a return to normalcy by next year. Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), that has infected over 80 million people worldwide and killed 1.76 million, has changed the way of life across nations. Read more

Yearender 2020 special: How Delhi laid the base for India’s EV revolution

A lot can change in a year and a lot has. ‘Electric Vehicles’ has been an important subject of the year 2020. It has been a year for propelling the push towards clean mobility. Read more

Umesh Yadav taken for scans after hobbling off the field with calf injury

India suffered another injury blow on this Australia as fast bowler Umesh Yadav hurt his calf muscle while bowling during Day 3 of India vs Australia Test match in Melbourne. Read more

Apple Car may not see the light of day until 2028, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Car rumours have been doing the rounds for years. They re-emerged earlier this month after a Reuters report said the company is moving fast with its autonomous car project with a “breakthrough battery technology.” Read more

Shraddha Kapoor is all about modern fairytales in corset high-waisted dress worth Rs 1.8 lakh

We always take a moment to look and swoon whenever Shraddha Kapoor steps on a red carpet. The actor, who has rarely made a fashion faux pas, has an impeccable style sense that always manages to hit the mark. Read more

Watch| ‘Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expert in media politics’: Kamal Nath 
