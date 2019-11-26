News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm | ‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:54 IST

‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said Supreme Court’s order for a floor test in Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday means that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “game is over”.

Supreme Court hits fast forward for Devendra Fadnavis, trust vote tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fast-forwarded Devendra Fadnavis floor test deadline, ordering the Maharashtra chief minister to clear the trust vote in the state assembly by Wednesday evening. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had invited Fadnavis to take oath on Saturday morning, had given him till December 7 to prove his majority in the house.

Activist who visited Sabarimala in January attacked with chili powder on way to shrine

Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who had managed to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple in January, was on Monday attacked with chili powder at the police commissioner’s office in Kochi while she was on her way to the hilltop shrine along with rights activist Trupti Desai.

Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog has turned into an Internet celebrity. Photographs of Yogi petting the black Labrador have flooded the social media. The black Labrador is named ‘Kalu’ and is said to be very fond of Adityanath.

IPL 2020: Five most expensive players in the history of IPL

The IPL 2020 auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19 and like always, will be one of the most interesting days for cricketers all over the globe. All the franchises have released a number of players and would want to acquire specific players for specific roles. While Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have released a number of key players, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings look the most settled unit.

Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette is getting a book dedicated to her personal time with the Kaiser

Fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette has been the most famous cat in the world of fashion. The white fluffy, blue-eyed Birman (Burmese cat) could also be the richest feline on the planet.

International Emmy Awards 2019: No awards for India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer McMafia wins best Drama Series

The Indian contingent at the International Emmys shared moments from the ceremony on Tuesday morning, saying they are ‘honoured’ and it all felt ‘unreal’. It was a no win for India despite multiple nominations this year including Netflix anthology Lust Stories (Best TV Movie/Mini-Series) (Best Actress for Radhika Apte), Netflix show Sacred Games (Best Drama Series), The Remix (Best Non-Scripted Entertainment) and Witness: India’s Forbidden Love (Best Documentary). Radhika was also part of Sacred Games, snagging her a second nomination.

