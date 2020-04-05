News updates from Hindustan Times: How pool testing for coronavirus can enhance speed, scale and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 09:04 IST

Covid-19 update: How pool testing can enhance speed, scale

The ministry of health and family welfare evaluated this week a testing methodology that could significantly expand its testing capacity, although it is yet to take a final call in the matter.

Trump urges PM Modi to lift export hold on anti-malaria drug for Covid-19 treatment

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release orders placed by the United States with Indian pharmaceutical companies for hydroxychloroquine doses, which he has personally touted as a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus.

Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country

A Union health ministry plan has outlined how regions — cities, villages or neighbourhoods — with large outbreaks or multiple clusters of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 could be walled in, charting out what may be the first official road map to keep the disease in check by focussing curbs and surveillance on hot spots while other areas return to some degree of normalcy once the nationwide lockdown ends later this month.

Satan’s trying to keep us apart, say US pastors set to defy Palm Sunday quarantine over Covid-19

The United States has the world's highest number of known cases of Covid-19, the flu-like respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. More than 306,000 people have tested positive in the United States and over 8,300 have died.

‘Society, government need to be more considerate towards people with disability’

30-year-old para-athlete Manasi Joshi gained recognition after she clinched a gold medal at BWF Para-badminton World Championships last year. After a competition-heavy 2019, Manasi was eyeing a berth at the Tokyo Paralympics, with qualifying tournaments approaching.

Enrich your lexicon with Covid-19 lingo

Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a new set of words and terms, which are rapidly becoming part of common vocabulary and are being widely used on social media.

YouTube Music starts rolling out new library design

YouTube Music is getting some UI changes which make it look like Google Play Music. The new visual changes on YouTube Music make it easier for users to find songs, artists and albums with proper categorisations.