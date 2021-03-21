News updates from HT: BJP steps up pressure on Uddhav Thackeray to act against Anil Deshmukh and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP steps up pressure on Uddhav Thackeray to act against Anil Deshmukh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up pressure on Uddhav Thackeray’s government to act against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, a day after shunted Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the minister had asked arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to extort ₹100 crore a month from Mumbai’s bars and restaurants. Read more

Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 in Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran’s murder case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is probing the suspicious death of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, has arrested two persons in the early hours of Sunday, said additional director general, ATS, Jaijeet Singh. Read more

Over 70,000 health, wellness centres set up under Ayushman Bharat: Ministry

The Union ministry for health and family welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday that the government has achieved its planned target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat- health and wellness centres (AB-HWCs) ahead of time. Read more

‘Especially when India bat first': Ian Bishop gives his verdict on Suryakumar, has his say on Kohli the opener

India put in a commanding performance in the fifth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series was tied 2-2 with all to play for in the decider. Read more

First picture of Kareena Kapoor's newborn son with dad Saif Ali Khan shared by Saba as he turns 1 month old

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, has shared one of the first pictures of his newborn son. Saba on Sunday took to Instagram Stories to celebrate one month of the baby's birth. Read more

Woman throws ‘birthday party’ for road, bakes a special cake too. Here’s why

“The world is a strange place,” there is a possibility that after reading the story’s headline this is what you’re thinking. However, once you know the reason behind this special celebration, you may want to applaud the woman for her efforts. Read more

Watch| 'Politicians to blame for state of Muslims in India': Farooq Abdullah