News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda hails J-K govt’s move to define domicile rules and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Equality and dignity for all’: JP Nadda hails J&K govt’s move to define domicile rules

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the new domicile rules gazetted in Jammu and Kashmir.Nadda said that the move will give “the long due rights to all refugees including those from West Pakistan. Read more.

India reported over 30,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the past week

India reported more than 30,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past week, a look at Union health ministry data suggests. Last Tuesday, on May 12, the Ministry of Health in its morning update notified the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 70,756. Read more.

He was India’s first to hit good balls for runs: Manjrekar on Sachin Tendulkar’s impact in the 90s

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar claims the Indian cricket team of the 1990s was heavily dependent on Sachin Tendulkar. Read more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya wants sole custody of kids, says his brother Shamas ‘was an issue’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has explained why she decided to divorce him and that she expects sole custody of their children. Nawaz was served divorce papers via WhatsApp and email on May 7, according to Aaliya’s lawyer, but is yet to respond. Read more.

Realme sells over 70,000 units of Narzo 10: Madhav Sheth

The first sale for Realme Narzo 10 took place yesterday in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth later tweeted saying that the company sold over 70,000 units of the phone in less than 128 seconds. Read more.

Don’t clam up. Say what’s on your mind

For Geetanjali Kumar, a psychologist in Delhi, the process of examining and getting to know her patients would start before their first consultation. “I often observed them in the waiting area — body language, expressions, gestures can say as much as words,” she says. Read more.

Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

Love can strike at anytime and for these corgi and pug doggos that time may be now. A TikToker has shared the most adorable videos to document her and her pupper’s meeting with the cutest corgi next door. Read more.

Bihar Board 10th result 2020: BSEB Bihar matric result expected to be declared tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 anytime soon. The board has been working tirelessly to complete all the procedures on time and declare the results as early as possible. Read more.

Watch: Donald Trump threatens to permanently halt funding to WHO

US President threatened to permanently halt funding to the WHO. Donald Trump escalated his threats over WHO’s handling of covid-19. He said he would cut funding if it didn’t commit to improvements within 30 days. Trump wrote a letter to WHO chief which he posted on Twitter. Earlier, responding to media queries Trump hit out at WHO for siding with China. Watch here.