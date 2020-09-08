e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Peninsular India to experience rain in next 4-5 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Sep 08, 2020
Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2020:People deal with rain at Kurla in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 28, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2020:People deal with rain at Kurla in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 28, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Many parts of peninsular India to experience rain for next 4-5 days

Peninsular India is likely to record widespread rain with thunder and lightning for the next four to five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its bulletin. Read more

Where is Covid-19 most active in the country?

Around half of India’s 880,790 active cases as of Sunday night were located in just three states, and more than a quarter of these were in just 10 cities. Read more

Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation

The Centre remains committed to reimbursing states for the entire shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in their share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue this financial year – only immediate compensation may not be forthcoming, senior finance ministry officials said. Read more

Kangana Ranaut warns ‘movie mafia’ against harming her: ‘Trust me it will hurt you even more’

Kangana Ranaut has issued a warning to the ‘movie mafia’ and said that their attempts to harm her might bring them ‘momentary happiness’ but will later blow up in their faces. She said that if they were smart enough, they would know that ‘(her) end is (her) beginning’. Read more

Cricket Australia trying to find BBL team for Indian great Yuvraj Singh: Report

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald is claiming that fans could see one of India’s greatest limited-overs cricketers take part in Australia’s Big Bash League. It has been reported that Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket last year, wants to take part in the T20 event. Read more

Government wants to use electric vehicles as main weapon in fight vs pollution

The Centre has upgraded the fuel standard to BS 6 to fight pollution, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar recently said and urged people to shift to electric vehicles. Read more

International Literacy Day 2020: History, significance and theme of the UNESCO designated day

At the 14th session of UNESCO’s general conference in 1966, the first ever International Literacy Day was declared and since then it has been celebrated annually on September 8, in an effort to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals and communities around the world. Read more

Pune Police’s advisory post references classic Nirma jingle. Seen it yet?

“Washing powder Nirma, washing powder Nirma,” if rather than simply reading these words you hummed them in your head, then you probably have heard the classic Nirma ad jingle a whole lot while growing up. Read more

Sudheer Babu on ‘V’, working with Nani, making it in film industry on his own

Sudheer Babu, who plays a police officer in V, opened up about the film getting a direct-to-digital release, his experience of shooting with Nani, how the film will play up his action hero image and more in an interview with Hindustan Times. Watch

