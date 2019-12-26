News updates from Hindustan Times: UP orders SITs for probe into violence during anti-citizenship protests and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:29 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP orders SITs for probe into violence during anti-citizenship protests

The state police headquarters have been directed to constitute Special Investigation Teams (SIT) under supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank officers to ensure proper investigation in all 327 FIRs registered in connection with widespread violence during anti-citizenship law protests in as many as 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Read full story here.

Hard disk seized from Elgar case accused to be sent to FBI, MHA okays move

Investigating the Elgar Parishad case, the Pune police have decided to seek help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States to retrieve data from a broken hard disk seized from the house of Telugu poet and accused in the case Varavara Rao.

Read full story here.

2019 Yearender: Lowest Maoist violence in last five years in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh witnessed lowest Maoist violence in the last five years in the year 2019 as per the state police data. However, a section of police officers in the state believe that forces in Maoist –hit areas were less aggressive because of parliamentary and municipal elections.

Read full story here.

China thanks ‘efforts’ of heads of state for ‘improving’ military ties with India

Military ties between India and China are improving as the two armies maintain strategic dialogue and strengthen exchanges along the border, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.

Read full story here.

Year ender 2019 special: 4 things that went viral on social media

As 2019 comes to a close we take a look at four things that broke the internet from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg to a number of online challenges. The list is both varied and interesting.

Read full story here.

Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh success: ‘I have just bought a house in Worli and I need to pay for it, so I am very happy’

He could easily be called ‘the box office disruptor’ of 2019. After all, breaking every archetypal notion and turning each trade mantra on its head, Shahid Kapoor delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career yet, Kabir Singh. And that too when not many – including the trade world – had many expectations from the film.

Read full story here.

Shoaib Malik takes cheeky dig at Indian cricket team on Christmas, fans hit back on Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik took a cheeky dig at the Indian cricket team while wishing Merry Christmas to his fans on Twitter.

Read full story here.