News updates from Hindustan Times:

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:26 IST

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has reacted to filmmaker R Balki's recent challenge to name him better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Balki's comments came in the middle of an ongoing debate around nepotism in the film industry.

‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Makhaya Ntini opens up about time in South African team

In what could be a damaging statement on the state of affairs in South African cricket, former national team fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has alleged that he was isolated by his teammates, while opening up about racism.

Fashion on your face! Covid-19 masks get stylish, with designs for every occasion

Face masks looked different in March. The ones at medical stores or online marketplaces were disposable, dull grey or green. They looked like they'd match well with surgical scrubs or hazmat suits. You were buying them for utility, you convinced yourself, not fashion.

Mumbai Police uses Mad Hatter’s dialogue from Alice in Wonderland to answer this question

Creative yet essential, this is how Mumbai Police often designs their social media posts. More often than not, their posts are about sharing essential advice with people that should be followed.