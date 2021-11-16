News updates from HT: 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least 5 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident

At least 5 members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. Read More

'New era of UP': PM Modi inaugurates 341km long Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district is the symbol of the state’s development and will strengthen its economy as he inaugurated the 341km road. Read More

BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks: TMC MLA Udayan Guha

Chaos erupted at the West Bengal assembly after Trinamool Congress legislator Udayan Guha accused personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) of inappropriately touching women while searching them during border movement. The Dinhata MLA further said that no matter how much the personnel chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, they were not patriotic. Read More

Dad dresses up as Venom to scare son. Watch video to know if he succeeds

A video of a dad pulling a prank on his son has now left netizens giggling. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him dressing up as the movie character Venom. There is a chance that the video will also leave you laughing out loud too. Watch here

Sidharth Malhotra looks ‘50% savage 50% sweetheart’ in blue pantsuit

If there is an ensemble that screams sophistication for menswear, it has to be a made-to-measure pantsuit and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen looking “50% savage, 50% sweetheart” in the same. Read More

'There won't be any prioritising of formats': Head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of India-New Zealand T20I series

India's new head coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain Rohit Sharma addressed a joint press conference on Tuesday ahead of the start of the India-New Zealand T20I series in Jaipur. Dravid stated that his wards and management will not prioritise any format and that the focus will be on all. Read More

Patralekhaa blushes as newlywed bride as she and Rajkummar Rao pose at their wedding, see inside pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday, November 15, in Chandigarh. While the couple gave a glimpse of the wedding, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared more pictures from the wedding. Read More